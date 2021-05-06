Cape Regional marks grand opening of Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center at Cape Regional Medical Center officially opened Tuesday, May 4.

Garry Gilbert, chairman of the Cape Regional Health System board of trustees; Ellen Kravet Burke, chairman of the Cape Regional Foundation; and Jeffrey Tenner, DO, chief of surgery, all cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening.

The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center offers ambulatory surgery and endoscopy services by board certified surgeons and gastroenterologists for cancer, colonoscopy, endoscopy, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, gynecology, pelvic floor, urogynecology, urology, general surgery, hand surgery, sports medicine, orthopaedics, podiatry, and pain management. The surgery center was named in Claire Brodesser’s memory by her late husband, Thomas F. Brodesser Jr., who provided over 40 years of philanthropic support to Cape Regional and made a major gift in Claire’s honor to recognize her strong commitment to quality health care in Cape May County.

“On behalf of the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees and the Cape Regional Foundation Board, congratulations to the entire Cape Regional team for their hard work and successful completion of this beautiful facility,” Gilbert said.