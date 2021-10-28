Cape May County Chamber installs Amy Mahon as new chairwoman

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce installed Amy Mahon, director of operations and marketing at Reich Asset Management, as chairperson of the Board of Directors.

“As a lifelong resident of Cape May County, I am proud and honored to serve as chairwoman of the Board of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is a tireless supporter, cheerleader, and advocate for the business community, residents, and our visitors. I look forward to serving in this role over the next two years,” said Mahon as she accepted the position.

Mahon is the 45th individual to serve in the position since the Chamber re-organized as the Cape May County Chamber in 1944. It was originally founded as the Seashore Association Chamber of Commerce. Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg served as installing officer, delivering the oath of office to Mahon at the Flander’s Hotel in Ocean City on Oct. 19, along with newly elected officers and directors.