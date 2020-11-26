Cape Assist's Great American Smokeout display encourages living smoke-free

If you’re trying to tackle a big issue, you have to do it in a big way.

So Cape Assist, a substance-abuse prevention and treatment agency, along with local students set up a highly visible display to promote the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout on Nov. 19.

Students from Incorruptible.us Cape May and Cape May County SAFE took part in the campaign, which is held on the third Thursday in November each year. For more than 40 years, the Great American Smokeout has raised awareness about the dangers of smoking while offering support and encouragement to smokers who want to quit.

The Cape Assist team set up a display at Volunteers in Medicine in Cape May Court House that illustrated the 1,300 lives lost every day from smoking-related causes. The eye-catching exhibit was visible to passing cars and pedestrians.

“The Great American Smokeout is one of many smoke-free initiatives we participate in each year,” said senior prevention specialist Temerity Berry. “What makes this a different event is the display. People can be bombarded with statistics and facts, but it doesn’t really sink until it’s paired with a visual. Seeing a physical representation leaves an impact. If an event like this can help one person quit, it’s absolutely worth our time and effort.”