 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke Subaru 'adopts' Lower Township School, holds back to school drive
0 comments

Burke Subaru 'adopts' Lower Township School, holds back to school drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – As part of Subaru’s Love Promise commitment to make learning more accessible, through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Burke Subaru has “adopted” David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township via AdoptAClassroom.org. Burke Subaru has made a monetary donation to the school which will make a difference in the lives of 150 students in our community.

Additionally, to celebrate Subaru Loves Learning month during August, Burke Subaru held a Back to School Drive at the dealership to collect supplies needed for the students at David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School. Principal Christopher Shivers recently stopped by Burke to pick up the supplies collected, and took back to the school with him two bins full of backpacks, markers, crayons, folders, notebooks and more.

This year alone, Subaru and its retailers will benefit more than 114,000 students and teachers with the tools they need for a successful school year. Burke Subaru is proud to keep our mission through the Burke Promise and help students in our community through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative.

For more information on the Burke Promise, the Subaru Love Promise and Burke Subaru, visit BurkeSubaru.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cape May

Horoscope Week September 2-8

Buckle up — there will be 7 retrogrades this month and a full moon on September 6th. Mercury retrograde will be the one to watch out! Let’s se…

Cape May

The importance of correlation

Correlation is a factor in investing that is very important but almost never discussed or considered when making an investment. Investment cor…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News