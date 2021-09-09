Burke Subaru 'adopts' Lower Township School, holds back to school drive

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – As part of Subaru’s Love Promise commitment to make learning more accessible, through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Burke Subaru has “adopted” David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township via AdoptAClassroom.org. Burke Subaru has made a monetary donation to the school which will make a difference in the lives of 150 students in our community.

Additionally, to celebrate Subaru Loves Learning month during August, Burke Subaru held a Back to School Drive at the dealership to collect supplies needed for the students at David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School. Principal Christopher Shivers recently stopped by Burke to pick up the supplies collected, and took back to the school with him two bins full of backpacks, markers, crayons, folders, notebooks and more.

This year alone, Subaru and its retailers will benefit more than 114,000 students and teachers with the tools they need for a successful school year. Burke Subaru is proud to keep our mission through the Burke Promise and help students in our community through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative.

For more information on the Burke Promise, the Subaru Love Promise and Burke Subaru, visit BurkeSubaru.com.