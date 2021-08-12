Biking at the Jersey Cape: The quintessential summer outdoor activity

Back in the day, a century or more ago, hundreds of visitors arrived daily in Cape May County by the train, Today, those same railroad tracks are providing biking trails throughout the Jersey Cape, including a fun excursion called railbiking, and another way to enjoy this seaside resort.

Railbiking with Revolution Rail Co.is one of the newest attractions at the Jersey Cape. Now in its second year, the Cape May railbiking run takes riders on a four-mile out-and-back trip from the Welcome Center on Lafayette Street along the Garrett Family Preserve and the salt marshes of Cape Island Creek to enjoy wildflowers, migrating birds, butterflies, and waterfowl.

These days, hopping on a bike offers more choices than ever. First, the bikes: conventional, a 3-wheeler, a bicycle built for two, a surrey or even an electric bike.

Bike rental shops abound in every resort offering styles for men, women, and children. A great choice for families with little ones is a surrey for a leisurely ride around town. Many bike shops provide a lock, basket and helmet at no additional cost and even free delivery for longer-term rentals.