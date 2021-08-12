Biking at the Jersey Cape: The quintessential summer outdoor activity

Back in the day, a century or more ago, hundreds of visitors arrived daily in Cape May County by the train, Today, those same railroad tracks are providing biking trails throughout the Jersey Cape, including a fun excursion called railbiking, and another way to enjoy this seaside resort.
Railbiking with Revolution Rail Co.is one of the newest attractions at the Jersey Cape. Now in its second year, the Cape May railbiking run takes riders on a four-mile out-and-back trip from the Welcome Center on Lafayette Street along the Garrett Family Preserve and the salt marshes of Cape Island Creek to enjoy wildflowers, migrating birds, butterflies, and waterfowl.
These days, hopping on a bike offers more choices than ever. First, the bikes: conventional, a 3-wheeler, a bicycle built for two, a surrey or even an electric bike.
Bike rental shops abound in every resort offering styles for men, women, and children. A great choice for families with little ones is a surrey for a leisurely ride around town. Many bike shops provide a lock, basket and helmet at no additional cost and even free delivery for longer-term rentals.
Not feeling so energetic? Maybe it’s electric bike time. People who have tried one sum up the experience with “it’s fun!”. Pedal normally, get power when needed for hills or headwinds and go farther and faster. Pedego electric bikes come in a variety of styles including cruisers, mountain bikes, fat tires, folding bikes, tandems, and cargo bikes. Rent for a half day or a full day. What’s not to like? Next, it’s where to ride bike trails, boardwalks, promenades, or quiet country roads.
Cape May’s 8.9-mile Middle Township Bike Path and 2.7-mile Cold Spring Bike Path were connected several years ago. Begin at Sandman Boulevard in Lower Township, connect with the Middle Township Bike Path and end up at the Cape May County Park & Zoo.
The Ocean City Bikeway stretches from 9th to 34th streets and there’s a designated bike lane on West Avenue from 32nd Street south. Visit bikeOCNJ.org
The Wildwoods and Ocean City Boardwalk, each approximately 2-miles long, allow for early morning biking with an incredible view of the ocean. Hours start at 6 am and end at 10 am. The Cape May County Park and Zoo, situated on 220 acres in the heart of Cape May Court House has a bike, walk and nature trail around the Park. Bikers are encouraged to take time to visit the free zoo after or before their ride. Bike racks are provided.
The Middle Township bike path connects with Atlantic Cape Community College, the Goshen Sports Complex, and the 4-H Fairgrounds.
Many towns have designated bike lanes on major roadways to help bikers enjoy the ride and be safe – including posted reminders in West Cape May reminding cyclists to ride on the right-hand side of the road, with traffic.
For additional information about bike paths at the Jersey Cape visit capemaycountynj.gov.