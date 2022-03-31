Beware of Burnout

COVID-19, Russia, inflation. It seems like I hear these words 500 times a day. There always seems to be a new crisis which can potentially negatively affect our portfolios. When the coverage of these events is relentless, it becomes easy to start to lose faith and give up on our investment plans. When the market is up a significant amount one day and down just as much the next, we often want to get off the rollercoaster or at least start to become indifferent to investing. The difference between a good vs. a great retirement nest egg often lies in your reaction to time periods where investing just isn’t “fun.” It can be hard to stay the course when nothing seems positive and we go from one problem to the next, but these are the times when those that stick it out can be rewarded for their perseverance. Here are some tips for staying the course when you’re losing steam with investing.

1. Focus on the long-term returns. While the last few months might not have seen your portfolio move much, look back at the last few years to see just how far you’ve come. How long ago was it that your portfolio was one-fifth the size it is today? That gives you an idea how long it might take for it to be 5 times the size it is now. Thinking in these terms helps keep the focus on the long term, and not short-term fluctuations.

2. Consider dollar cost averaging. Making monthly deposits instead of a single lump sum can help overcome the fear of “Is now a good time to invest?” By making a series of deposits you can capture different price points along the way and hopefully lower your over risk share costs. Dollar cost averaging has been a key focus for us lately as we invest for clients during uncertain times.

3. Turn off the noise. There just seems to be so much noise out there lately and unfortunately, sensationalism sells. The more panic, the higher the viewership. This has been shown to result in higher anxiety levels and increased indecisiveness regarding investor’s portfolios. Don’t buy into the constant fear cycle. Stay focused on your goals.

4. Develop and follow a plan. I’m always surprised at how many investors who come to me never had a real plan regarding their investments. Investors save (which is great) but they often do so without regard to where what they are doing will eventually get them. If you have a well-defined plan, then it is much easier to stay on track because you know that it is just part of the process to get to your ultimate goals.

5. Lastly, don’t be so hard on yourself. I hear so many people talk about being behind where they think they should be financially at this point in their life. Stressing about this when combined with constant market volatility often leads to burnout. Relax, find out where you really are in terms of being on track and make any adjustments that are needed. A plan is what can help you put where you are financially today vs. where you think you should be into perspective.

We all have enough to worry about right now, don’t let feeling burnt out regarding your investments add to that. Develop a plan and stick to it.

Dollar cost averaging does not assure a profit and does not protect against a loss in declining markets. This strategy involves continuous investing; you should consider your financial ability to continue purchases no matter how prices fluctuate.

