Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University create joint pathway to MBA

ATLANTIC CITY –Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University today signed an agreement that will make it possible for students to earn an undergraduate degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in five years.

The 2+3 program would allow students to earn their associate degree in two years at Atlantic Cape. They would complete their bachelor degree at Stockton in two years, then earn their MBA in one more year through Stockton’s Accelerated Dual Degree Program for Business Majors.

The agreement expands on a transfer agreement signed by the two institutions in 2017 and updated by Transfer Pathways in 2020, which allows student to complete their associate degree at Atlantic Cape with guaranteed admission to Stockton as juniors to complete their bachelor’s degree.

That agreement included a provision to develop specific program-to-program articulation agreements in high-demand majors to facilitate student transfers. Stockton currently offers a 4+1 MBA program that allows Stockton students to earn their bachelor and master degrees in five years.