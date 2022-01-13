Are I-Bonds the answer?

If you have followed my articles or radio shows for any length of time, you’ll know that I have been warning about bonds for a while now. No, I don’t think there is some imminent crash coming in the bond market but rather, very strong headwinds facing them. Bond cycles tend to be much longer than the stock markets. The last time experienced a poor bond market it lasted from roughly the end of the Korean War until the early 80s! In the early 80s, under Reagan, the central bank started a shift to a policy of lower interest rates in order to fuel growth. This was the start of a good time period for bonds ever since.
Think of the relationship between interest rates and bonds as being two kids on a seesaw. As rates fall as they have for approximately the last 40 years, bond prices rise. Conversely, when interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This is why some investors have enjoyed bond returns above 7% for the last 40 years because interest rates have been falling all of that time. This is the reason I have been warning about potential issues coming to the bond market for the last few years. If interest rates rise rapidly, which while I don’t think they will too quickly, holders of long-term bonds will be like the kid on the end of the seesaw when their friend jumps off. You end up hitting the ground pretty hard and go home with a sore bottom. The threat of rising interest rates leaves many investors, particularly retirees worried because there are few replacement options to the bonds they hold in their portfolios. They may be averse to owning more stocks because of the market risk associated with them or they depend on the income generated by the bonds for living expenses.
We recently looked at Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS as a means of protecting fixed income investors from rising rates, and have determined that while they may help some, they certainly aren’t going to solve the problem of rising rates. Another alternative could be I-Bonds. I-Bonds are issued every 6 months. They earn interest monthly from the 1st of the month and the interest accrues (is added to the bond) for 30 years or until you cash it in. The interest is compounded every 6 months. I-Bonds are getting a lot of publicity lately because the recent spike in inflation has caused the most recent interest rate (November 2021-April 2022) for I-bonds to be 7.12%. For obvious reasons, this has made investors interested in buying I-Bonds. While this rate sounds exciting compared to other bond rates, remember, it is an annualized rate that is payable for a 6-month period meaning that from November 2021 until April 2022 you would earn half of that number. You won’t know what you’ll make in the next 6 months until the Treasury resets the rates.
So, what’s the deal with I-Bonds? First, you have to hold them for at least one year and you have no way of knowing what the second 6-month interest rate will be. If you bought November 2021 bonds, they will reprice the interest rate in April. That rate could be significantly lower making the 7.12% rate for the first 6 months less appealing when you hold it for the full year. Personally, I think that while the new rate will likely be lower, it will still be better than it has in the past. An I-Bond actually has two interest rate components. The first is the fixed rate declared by the Treasury (currently 0%), and the second is the inflation linked part which is tied to the Consumer Price Index- Urban (CPI-U), which includes energy and food (currently 3.56%). This 3.56% semi-annual rate is added to the fixed rate which is currently 0% and is then multiplied by 2 to give you an annualized rate of 7.12%.
The declared rate is April and November but once you buy an I-Bond, the new declared interest rate will not be applied to your bond until you’ve held it for 6 months. For example, if you buy it in January, even though the Treasury will declare a new interest rate in April, that interest rate will not be applied to your bond until July 1. To give you an idea of what I-Bonds were paying last November, the inflation rate was 0.84% which when added to 0% and multiplied by 2 equaled 1.68%. Not exactly a great rate.
It is important to note that you unfortunately can only buy $10,000 worth of I-Bonds per person electronically and another $5,000 in actual paper bonds (via your tax refund) for a total of $15,000 per person. If you give them as gifts however, the limit is $15,000 per recipient.
So, do I like I-Bonds? I do, but they certainly have limitations. You have to get them from the Treasury, you can’t hold them in an investment account, they have low investment limits, and are a pain to redeem. On the upside, they are currently paying more than TIPS, and unlike TIPS they are tax deferred and produce no phantom income.
To buy I-Bonds, go to treasurydirect.gov or to buy them in paper form via your tax refund, use form 8888 and complete part 2.
