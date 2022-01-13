Are I-Bonds the answer?

If you have followed my articles or radio shows for any length of time, you’ll know that I have been warning about bonds for a while now. No, I don’t think there is some imminent crash coming in the bond market but rather, very strong headwinds facing them. Bond cycles tend to be much longer than the stock markets. The last time experienced a poor bond market it lasted from roughly the end of the Korean War until the early 80s! In the early 80s, under Reagan, the central bank started a shift to a policy of lower interest rates in order to fuel growth. This was the start of a good time period for bonds ever since.

Think of the relationship between interest rates and bonds as being two kids on a seesaw. As rates fall as they have for approximately the last 40 years, bond prices rise. Conversely, when interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This is why some investors have enjoyed bond returns above 7% for the last 40 years because interest rates have been falling all of that time. This is the reason I have been warning about potential issues coming to the bond market for the last few years. If interest rates rise rapidly, which while I don’t think they will too quickly, holders of long-term bonds will be like the kid on the end of the seesaw when their friend jumps off. You end up hitting the ground pretty hard and go home with a sore bottom. The threat of rising interest rates leaves many investors, particularly retirees worried because there are few replacement options to the bonds they hold in their portfolios. They may be averse to owning more stocks because of the market risk associated with them or they depend on the income generated by the bonds for living expenses.