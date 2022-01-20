Annuity Mistakes

Mistake #2: Using a non-IRA annuity as collateral for a loan. Often, loan companies want collateral for the loans they provide. Using a non-IRA for that collateral or assigning it to someone creates a taxable event. Worse, if you are younger than 59 ½ you are subject to the 10% penalty as well.

Mistake #3: Naming a minor as the beneficiary of an annuity. A minor cannot own legal property so leaving your annuity to a minor could cause guardianship issues (particularly if the parents later divorce). Courts can decide who the guardian of the property would be, and it might not be the person you would have chosen for yourself.

Mistake #4: Unless your attorney has specific reasons for wanting you to transfer an annuity to a revocable living trust, there is no need to do so. Annuities are already tax deferred and not subject to probate, and since they pass via a named beneficiary there really is no need to have one inside the revocable living trust.