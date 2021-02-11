4-H Clubs gather virtually to socialize and share animal knowledge

The livestock 4-H clubs consisting of the Barnyard Buddies, Milky Ways, Pitchforks & Buckets, and the Whinny Pigs have also been holding joint meetings. The 4-H Livestock Committee decided to hold joint meetings after learning of the success of the horse clubs’ group meetings. John "Duke" Hamann, leader of the Pitchforks and Buckets, said, “Our first meeting, hosted by the Pitchforks and Buckets 4-H Club, consisted of an icebreaker game to introduce everyone, a Kahoot game based on general goat knowledge and one on cavies, or guinea pigs. Both of these games were based on questions that would be used by judges in showmanship competitions.”

Another livestock meeting, hosted by the Whinny Pigs, included a Kahoot game on rabbits and sheep. Also, Patrick and Lauren Kelly, members of the Whinny Pigs, provided informative video presentations. Lauren gave a presentation to share what she knows about caring for rabbits. She thinks the joint meetings are beneficial. “I get to learn about different animals and meet new people, and they get to learn from me. I am learning so much from other club members and would like to continue meeting together,” she said.