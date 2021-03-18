Virtual summit provides info to support New Jersey energy customers

FOLSOM — Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas joined together to host a virtual energy assistance summit.

The event provided a forum for nonprofits and other community partners to hear directly from state and industry leaders and energy assistance experts about available resources to support New Jersey energy customers with their bills. The collaborative summit delivered needed information to organizations that work to connect local residents facing hardships with energy assistance options.

In addition to learning more about energy assistance programs such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and New Jersey SHARES, attendees also heard from New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso about the steps New Jersey is taking to address the challenges posed by the pandemic and efforts to make energy assistance even more accessible.

“The Board of Public Utilities understands that many are still struggling, and we are working hard to develop solutions in collaboration with our utilities across the state,” Fiordaliso said. “I want to thank our utilities, gas, electric, telecommunication, and water, for their cooperation during these extenuating times. We pulled together as a family to make sure no one is left behind and that anyone who needs help can get help today.”