Understanding annuity interest

Annuities. Few things in the investment world evoke such divided feelings. Some people absolutely love them, and some despise them. Why is there such a difference of opinion? There are many reasons why people view them in completely different lights. People simply may not understand them or how they work, which is the focus of today’s article.
Today, let’s focus on understanding how fixed indexed annuities and, in particular, how annuity interest is credited in certain contracts. I frequently hear people say when talking about an annuity they bought, “I get a guaranteed 6% or 7% or 8%, etc. rate of return in my annuity.” This is in my opinion, the single biggest area of misunderstanding about annuities. What this interest rate credit is most often associated with is an income account value, which is attributed to an income rider that the annuity has. This income account value is not the value of your annuity. It is a value that your future income would be based on if (and only if) you chose to turn on lifetime income from your annuity in the future. This is why there can be so many different values on your statement and why many people find the statements to be confusing. Your contract value is what your annuity is actually worth, and your surrender value takes into account any surrender charges and/or rider fees. The income account value is again based on the rider and is the value that they use to determine how much income you can take out of your annuity only when you turn on lifetime income.
The “guaranteed interest” percentage can be a source of confusion for many people. You would assume that a 6% guaranteed interest credit is worse than a 7% credit and worse still from an 8% credit. The reality is that whatever number the annuity company credits you is only important in the context of what percentage of the income account value that you are contractually allowed to take out each year. What does that mean? It means that when you purchase an annuity, the company not only stipulates the interest that will be credited to your contract, but also that percentage of that income account value that you can take out each year based on your age at the time you turn on the lifetime income. This means that a company who only credits you 6% interest could potentially provide you more lifetime income than a company that credits you 8% interest. The interest credited to your account before you turn on the income is only relevant in the context of how much of that value that you can take out each year once you turn on the lifetime income. I think too many people focus on the percentage of interest they are credited in their annuity and not enough on the ultimate amount that the income account value let’s you take out in the future. My guess is that they focus on this number, because they were sold the annuity based on the advisor also focusing on that number. Everyone wants to say that they have the highest interest rate annuity, when in actuality that number doesn’t really matter at all unless they also have a high percentage withdrawal rate allowance.
So, to try to answer the age-old argument, are annuities good or bad, the answer is neither. They are great for the right client and bad for the wrong client. The key is knowing which one you are. In the next few weeks, I’ll try to focus on a deeper understanding of annuities in general in order to hopefully clear up some confusion surrounding them so that you can make more informed decisions when considering buying one.
Fixed Index Annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. They may not be appropriate for all clients.
