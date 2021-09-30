Understanding annuity interest

The “guaranteed interest” percentage can be a source of confusion for many people. You would assume that a 6% guaranteed interest credit is worse than a 7% credit and worse still from an 8% credit. The reality is that whatever number the annuity company credits you is only important in the context of what percentage of the income account value that you are contractually allowed to take out each year. What does that mean? It means that when you purchase an annuity, the company not only stipulates the interest that will be credited to your contract, but also that percentage of that income account value that you can take out each year based on your age at the time you turn on the lifetime income. This means that a company who only credits you 6% interest could potentially provide you more lifetime income than a company that credits you 8% interest. The interest credited to your account before you turn on the income is only relevant in the context of how much of that value that you can take out each year once you turn on the lifetime income. I think too many people focus on the percentage of interest they are credited in their annuity and not enough on the ultimate amount that the income account value let’s you take out in the future. My guess is that they focus on this number, because they were sold the annuity based on the advisor also focusing on that number. Everyone wants to say that they have the highest interest rate annuity, when in actuality that number doesn’t really matter at all unless they also have a high percentage withdrawal rate allowance.