The Arc of Cape May County partners with the Community Foundation of South Jersey

The Arc of Cape May County, which provides comprehensive services and supports to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ensuring a lifetime of achievement with dignity and full partnership in the community, recently received a grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey to pilot a telemedicine service.
The service is called Station MD., a telemedicine software designed for people with disabilities so that they could understand and communicate with medical experts and provide in-person care as needed. The grant also allowed them to safely introduce groups working from home so that they could work and learn together.
The Arc of Cape May County was formed in 1961 by parents determined to ensure the most full and independent lives possible for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since then, they have been creating opportunities, changing public attitudes, fostering respect, and impacting families and individuals living right here in Cape May County.
Specifically, The Arc of Cape May County provides residential homes and supervised apartments to foster independent living, as well as a day program (now virtual, in-person when deemed viable) and employment coaching and preparation for participating individuals.
“The Arc’s throughout our state, especially in our backyard of South Jersey, has done tremendous work for those in need, setting them up for success and allowing those in The Arc of Cape May County’s care to live a life of inclusion and participation in the community,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “When we learned The Arc of Cape May County was in need, we acted. Being able to help a great organization in South Jersey is what the Community Foundation of South Jersey is all about.”
“The grant from CFSJ not only allowed us to pilot a telemedicine service, but it allows us to conduct our work in a safer environment, especially with many of the individuals in the Arc of Cape May County having underlying health issues, as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alex Coll, director of development and communications at The Arc of Cape May County.
“We are so grateful for the Foundation’s support and the relationship we have grown. As we continue to expand our reach and services across Cape May County, we are always looking for people to join us in helping us grow to serve more people with disabilities. We are in need of steady financial support to further our growth as well as people willing to work alongside the team to be part of this life-enriching program. If you are interested in working for us or volunteering, please contact support@arcofcapemay.org.”