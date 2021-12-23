The Arc of Cape May County partners with the Community Foundation of South Jersey

The Arc of Cape May County, which provides comprehensive services and supports to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ensuring a lifetime of achievement with dignity and full partnership in the community, recently received a grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey to pilot a telemedicine service.

The service is called Station MD., a telemedicine software designed for people with disabilities so that they could understand and communicate with medical experts and provide in-person care as needed. The grant also allowed them to safely introduce groups working from home so that they could work and learn together.

The Arc of Cape May County was formed in 1961 by parents determined to ensure the most full and independent lives possible for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since then, they have been creating opportunities, changing public attitudes, fostering respect, and impacting families and individuals living right here in Cape May County.

Specifically, The Arc of Cape May County provides residential homes and supervised apartments to foster independent living, as well as a day program (now virtual, in-person when deemed viable) and employment coaching and preparation for participating individuals.