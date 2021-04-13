Stockton visual arts seniors' work to be in exhibit

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Visual arts seniors in the bachelor of fine art degree program will display their artwork in the Stockton University Art Gallery from April 18 to 29. Fifteen students will display their work, concentrating on photography, painting and visual communications/graphic design.

The opening reception to meet the artists will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

The artwork on exhibit is the result of the students’ two-semester course to develop a body work demonstrating conceptual and technical competencies within their concentration.

The only painter, Yuliya Semenova, is from Atlantic City. The three photographers are Collin Keena and Emily Fuhrmann, of Egg Harbor Township, and Quynh Luong, of Atlantic City.

The visual communications/graphic designers are Callie Babilot, of Paramus, Paige Evangelista, of Somerset, Christina and Emily Salvo, of Hammonton, Emily Torres, of North Bergen, Brianna Jernstedt-Limongello, of Belford, Jesse LoCascio, of Hazlet, Brooke Dykstra, of Galloway, Rachel Roman, of Pleasantville, Nel Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township and Christina Pyott, of Toms River.

The art gallery is free and open to the public. The special hours for this exhibition are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday noon to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed Sunday. The nearest parking is lots 6 and 7. Please note that visitors must get a virtual parking permit and take the COVID-19 health pledge at this link: go.stockton.edu/covid/pledge/visitor. Masks are required.