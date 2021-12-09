Stockton gets second $500,000 grant to expand maple syrup production project

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Maple Grant project at Stockton University has been awarded a second grant of nearly $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand maple syrup production in the region.

In 2020, Stockton received a grant from the USDA to promote maple sugaring research and outreach. Both grants are being paid out over a three-year period.

The second grant is earmarked for “production hubs” in South Jersey counties and Philadelphia. Each hub will receive equipment to collect sap and produce maple syrup, as well as consulting to set up their operation. In exchange, hub owners agree to tap trees on their property and receive syrup from local community members.

“The second grant is about getting the industry started. This requires two things: People who are excited to produce syrup and a community that is excited to taste and buy the syrup. We need what Vermont has,” said Aaron Stoler, a Stockton University assistant professor of Environmental Science who is leading the grant team.

Last year, 90 red maple trees were tapped on the Stockton campus and in backyards throughout the region. The community connected with nature, spent time outside and made syrup.