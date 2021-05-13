Stockton expands board of trustees, welcomes four new members

Collins, of Atlantic City, is the pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City. He has a long history of service to the city and its residents. As president of Vision 2000, which he started more than 20 years ago, he has assisted in the development of home ownership programs, the Civil Rights Garden senior citizens apartments, minority-owned businesses and low-income housing. He serves on the board of the John Brooks Recovery Center and launched Christians in Recovery, a program for those struggling with addiction. He also started the Pastor’s Posse, a mentor program for teenage boys. He has received numerous awards, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Award and the Stockton Council of Black Faculty and Staff’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He attended South Carolina State College

Gonsalves, of Oxford, Georgia, is a professor emerita of psychology at Stockton University, where she was a faculty member from 1990-2018. During her time at Stockton, she served as director of the Institute for the Study of College Teaching, the director of the Institute for Faculty Development and the director of academic assessment. She has been a selected or invited presenter for meetings of many national organizations including the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. She has served as an on-site faculty development and assessment consultant to the Azim Premji University in Bangalore, India. She holds a doctorate in educational psychology and a master's degree in educational psychology from Temple University, and a bachelor's degree in chemistry and applied chemistry from the University of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica.