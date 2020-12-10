Stockton Center Offering Virtual Naturalization Classes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is continuing to offer naturalization classes via Zoom.

The program is run through the Stockton Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning. Center Executive Director Merydawilda Colón said while the class cannot meet in person, people are still interested in the classes and the staff is also answering questions and helping people navigate the process to prepare to take the citizenship test.

Lizeth Espinoza of Egg Harbor Township got help applying for a new Social Security card after she got married. A native of Honduras, she started the naturalization classes in January because she wanted to become a citizen so she could vote.

“My friend was taking the classes and she encouraged me to go,” Espinoza said. “Dr. Colón has helped me a lot.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the classes can contact the Stockton Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning at 609-652-4256.