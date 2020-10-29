South Jersey group offers adults with mental health conditions a space for empathy, support

Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges. Connection Recovery Support Group meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m., and are a temporary substitute for meeting in-person until COVID-19 is no longer a public health risk.

By sharing their experiences, participants can gain hope and feel a sense of connection. The group encourages empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community. Participants benefit from each other's experiences, discover their inner strength and empower themselves by sharing their own experiences in a nonjudgmental space.

The virtual meetings are especially timely, given the impact of the pandemic on people’s stress levels. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults have reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19. The CDC states younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers, in particular, have reported experiencing disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use and elevated suicidal ideation.