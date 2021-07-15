South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas warn customers about payment scams

While payment collection scams are not new, there is greater potential for people behind on their utility bills to become victims as a grace period on utility shutoffs continues in New Jersey into 2022.

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas ask for our media partners’ help in raising awareness about these “pay right now or we’ll turn off your service” scams. We can make a company spokesperson available for interviews upon request.

Recent examples of complaints about these scams include:

On March 19, a South Jersey Gas customer in Cumberland County received a call on from a person demanding $2,300 and threatened to shut off the victim’s gas service. The scammer gave the customer false information about a company supervisor and told the victim to go to a Dollar General Store to put money on a prepaid card.

On Feb. 8, a South Jersey Gas customer in Camden County received a call from a person pretending to be from the utility and offering a fictitious case number. The scammer demanded immediate payment from the customer’s Visa card and threatened to shut off the victim’s gas service.