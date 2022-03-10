South Jersey Events

Wednesday, March 9

JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

NOR’EASTER NICK PRESENTATION: 10:30 a.m. to noon; virtual program presented by the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

SHARING AND CARING SERIES: 7 to 8:15 p.m. March 9, April 13, May 11; March 9: “Receiving Joy”; learn practices for cultivating meaning and finding joy; virtual program hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 10

‘HAPPY SPRING! HAPPY EVERYTHING!’: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; fun night of creative rubber stamping; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

‘MAKE YOUR OWN BODY BUTTER’: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; learn how to mix essential oils with carrier oils to make body butter for healthy living; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, March 11

BEGINNER BEEKEEPING WORKSHOPS: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through April 1; learn what you need to be a successful beekeeper; classes are a mix of text, lecture, videos and hands on; Rutgers Extension Building, 355 Court House S. Dennis Road, Middle Township. 609-861-0913.

HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU WINTER FESTIVAL 2022: 4:30 to 8 p.m. March 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12; Greek Food, Gyros, Cheese and Spinach Pies, Shish Kebabs, Salads, Baklava Galaktoboureko; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.

HSHS PRESENTS: DISNEY’S ‘NEWSIES THE MUSICAL’: 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 11, 12, 2 p.m. March 13; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $12 adults, $10 students and senior citizens. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.

MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, March 12

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, March 14

ART HOUSE FILM NIGHT: 5 to 7 p.m.; watch “Perfumes,” one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

‘SCRABBLE NIGHTLI’: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 14, 21, April 4, 18, May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 16

ACCC FAMILY INFORMATION SESSIONS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College is hosting Family Information Sessions designed to give prospective students and their families or caregivers information on all Atlantic Cape has to offer; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-343-5000 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ADULT CRAFT NIGHT: SPRING GNOMES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; make a sock gnome; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Romance Book Club: “That Churchill Woman” by Stephanie Barron; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Sunday, March 20

WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; presented by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; includes free parking in Wave Garage; all levels welcome; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $30. 609-318-4676 or stephanie-segal-miller-art.square.site.

Monday, March 21

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 23

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Thursday, March 24

DROP IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11 a.m. March 24, April 9, May 23; Windows Computers and Android Smartphones; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 7

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Dining out

Sunday, March 13

GREATER ATLANTIC CITY CHAPTER OF UNICO ANNUAL PASTA DINNER: noon to 5 p.m.; annual pasta dinner; Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave., Atlantic City. UNICOAC.org.

Tuesday, March 15

SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DINNER THEATER: 6 to 9 p.m. March 15, 22; South Jersey Players and Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor have collaborated to offer a theater/dining event; buffet followed by five short plays; Aroma restaurant, 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; $45. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, March 19

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

Friday, April 29

VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454.

For kids

Wednesday, March 9

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT: ST. PATRICK’S DAY: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; register each child individually; make a fun St. Patrick’s Day-themed craft; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 23; for ages 6 to 36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes for children 2 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 9, 16, 23; for ages 5 and younger and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

TEEN GAME NIGHT: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to a Teen Game Program; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 10

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 3, 10, 31; open to ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; books, songs, and play; Atlantic County Library System, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 3, 10; ages 3 to 5; songs, stories; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SCIENCE NIGHT FOR KIDS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; aged 6 to 10; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 12

MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. March 5, 12, 19, 26; for kids and parents; sit back, enjoy an afternoon movie; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

RAINBOW SUN CATCHERS: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; make a colorful rainbow craft; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. March 5, 12, 19, 26; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, March 14

CRAFT-TO-GO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; for kids; stop by and pick up a fun take-home craft; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 15

POT OF GOLD POM POM NECKLACE CRAFT-TO-GO: March 15 through 31; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home; while supplies last; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through March 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; join us for fun stories and a simple craft, designed to develop early literacy skills; guardians must remain present; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a fun craft; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 16

TEEN PERLER BEAD CRAFT PROGRAM: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; Perler Bead Craft Program; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 22

WINTER EVENING STORY STOP: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, March 9

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through April; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, March 10

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, March 12

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Monday, March 14

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 15

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29, April 12, 19, 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, March 16

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; title for March: “Paper Wife” by Laila Ibrahim; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CHAT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; March’s selection will be “Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 17

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

SOUTH JERSEY COASTAL FLY ANGLERS: 7 p.m.; Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, Ocean City Community Center, 18th and Simpson streets, Ocean City; instruction in fly fishing, basic fly tying; free to attend. 609-412-9604.

Tuesday, March 22

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 24

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Thursday, April 7

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, March 9

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 10

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, March 11

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, March 13

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 14

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, March 15

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

MEDITATION SERIES: 11 a.m. to noon; certified health and life coach Jen Sawyer will presenting the history of meditation, explaining what it is and isn’t and showing how to begin the practice; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 16

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Thursday, March 17

‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 21

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 4

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Thursday, April 7

‘THE GOOD TIME DIET’ SERIES: 10 to 11 a.m. first Thursdays through June; Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on “The Good Time Diet,” a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Music

Thursday, March 10

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, March 12

HORNS A PLENTY — JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.

Saturday, April 23

TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD FEATURING PAULA JOHNS: 5 to 7 p.m.; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; $20 general public, $15 members of OCAC and South Jersey Jazz Society; limited seating. 609-399-7628.

Religion

Thursday, March 10

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays through March 17; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith, Who Jesus is, why He came and had to die; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE. Friday, March 11

BETH ISRAEL CELEBRATES PURIM: 5:30 p.m. to March 11, 11:30 a.m. March 13; Beth Israel celebrates Purim with Whole Megillah Shabbat; 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.