Should I Start Gifting Money to My Kids?

As you can see, outright monetary gifts are easy to address. Where it becomes more complicated is when you start to give away property or your “stuff." People used to want to give away their house to their kids so that it could be “protected from the nursing home” or from “taxes when they die.” This is almost always a bad idea. For example, in our area, many people purchased their home for a very modest sum long ago and have watched it appreciate in value to almost unimaginable prices. Say for example you bought a house for $20,000 back in the 1950s and now it’s worth $2,000,000. Not an uncommon scenario at the Jersey shore. If you were to pass while owning that property, under current tax law, your heirs would receive a “step up” in cost basis to the fair market value of $2,000,000 upon your death. If they then sold it the next day for the $2,000,000 value, there wouldn’t be a gain and therefore a tax on the difference. If instead, you gifted the property to your heirs (and never added to the cost basis during your lifetime) then when they went to sell the house for $2,000,000 they would recognize the cost basis that carried over from you, which was $20,000, and they would have to pay tax on the gain of $1,980,000. That is a huge tax to pay that could have been easily avoided. Be careful about giving away assets other than money during your lifetime. There are other issues as well with gifting a house during your lifetime since it could be subject to creditors or your heirs during your lifetime. There are too many other issues to list here but know that there are numerous problems with outright transfers of property during your lifetime.