Should I Start Gifting Money to My Kids?

At some point, many retirees start thinking about estate planning before they enter the later years of their lives. Out of that process inevitably comes the question of where will I leave my assets when I’m gone? Once you’ve decided on who gets what, who will be my executor/executrix, who will be my power of attorney, or trustee, comes the deeper question of would I rather leave it to them now or when I’m gone?
While most people plan for where their assets go when they’re gone, not as many have thought about giving away some of those assets while they are still alive. Today I thought we’d explore the pros and cons of giving away your assets while you’re still alive.
Whether or not you should give away some of your assets today depends largely on what type of asset it is and, of course, if you may need those assets in the future. I always suggest starting with a financial plan to determine how much of your assets you will likely need for yourself in retirement. Future unknown expenses such as health care or possibly long-term care can derail even the best of plans. Once we know that we have covered all the possible healthcare issues, then we can best determine what you can safely give away without it causing you harm in the future.
I believe this information is timely because, while we currently are able to give away $11,580,000 per person ($23,160,000 per couple) in 2020, this law will automatically change back to $5,000,000 ($10,000,000 per couple) in 2025. Personally, I think it might change well before then if a new administration decides to change the current laws. As a nation, we are $27 trillion dollars in debt, and therefore have to get tax revenue from somewhere. The estate tax seems like an obvious target. Therefore, now is probably a great time to consider gifting assets.
Gifting can be done on a small scale or a much larger one. For those looking to make smaller gifts, you can currently give anyone you want $15,000 per year ($30,000 jointly). These gifts are not taxable to the recipient, which is why it makes a great place to start. Likewise, you can pay for college or medical expenses for anyone, in any amounts as well. Beyond these options, additional gifts would begin to count against that $11,580,000 allowance.
As you can see, outright monetary gifts are easy to address. Where it becomes more complicated is when you start to give away property or your “stuff." People used to want to give away their house to their kids so that it could be “protected from the nursing home” or from “taxes when they die.” This is almost always a bad idea. For example, in our area, many people purchased their home for a very modest sum long ago and have watched it appreciate in value to almost unimaginable prices. Say for example you bought a house for $20,000 back in the 1950s and now it’s worth $2,000,000. Not an uncommon scenario at the Jersey shore. If you were to pass while owning that property, under current tax law, your heirs would receive a “step up” in cost basis to the fair market value of $2,000,000 upon your death. If they then sold it the next day for the $2,000,000 value, there wouldn’t be a gain and therefore a tax on the difference. If instead, you gifted the property to your heirs (and never added to the cost basis during your lifetime) then when they went to sell the house for $2,000,000 they would recognize the cost basis that carried over from you, which was $20,000, and they would have to pay tax on the gain of $1,980,000. That is a huge tax to pay that could have been easily avoided. Be careful about giving away assets other than money during your lifetime. There are other issues as well with gifting a house during your lifetime since it could be subject to creditors or your heirs during your lifetime. There are too many other issues to list here but know that there are numerous problems with outright transfers of property during your lifetime.
So should I gift my kids money now or later? If you’ve determined that you have enough funds and you’d prefer to help them now while you can see all the good that it can do, then yes, now may be a great time. If you are looking to give away assets to avoid them being subject to the claims of a nursing home, then you want to stop right here and consult a qualified elder law attorney.
Seeing all the good your assets can do to help your heirs can be very gratifying, and if they are good stewards of the gift, it may urge you to continue giving in the future. If they aren’t good stewards of the money, then maybe you should consider a trust, etc. in order to help them manage it better. Either way, after consulting with your advisor about your wishes, your next call should be to a good estate/tax lawyer or CPA to help you make smart decisions regarding the gifts. As always, if you need a recommendation, just let me know, and I’d be happy to pass along a few names.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. Neither Kestra IS nor Kestra AS provides legal or tax advice. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services LLC or Kestra Advisory Services LLC.
