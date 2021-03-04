Rethinking your estate plan — Reich Report

I know I’m going to get a few calls about this one but hear me out. We talk a lot about managing your estate and strategies for making the most of an inheritance, but what we don’t often talk about is what to do with your stuff and the realities that surround that.
When helping people with their estate planning, we obviously cover the big issues such as IRA or retirement plan beneficiary info, wills, trusts, power of attorney, advanced directives (or POLST). We review titling of the assets in your estate with your CPA or attorney. But what we often don’t talk about is what to do with all of your “stuff.” The reality is that what you want to happen with your stuff is often not what your heirs want to do with it.
Let’s start with the big one, your house. This is the one people balk at the most, but here goes. Your kids don’t want your house. I know you think they do, but they really don’t. In most cases, even when they do, it would be impractical for them to buy it anyway. How are 3 kids going to “share” my house? There’s no way that’s going to work even though the idea of them sharing a shore house sounds nice. The reality is that they likely can’t share it and forcing them to do so will almost certainly lead to hard feelings. Somebody is going to get more use of it than the others and that’s where the problems start. If one of them wants to buy out the others, that’s fine but what are the terms in which they can buy it? Do they get a “discount” since they are family? Doesn’t that hurt the other’s value for the same reason? Sometimes I hear that “I want them to have a place to go to in the summer.” I had a situation not long ago where a client really wanted a grandchild to have the beach house. Carrying the house was actually causing financial issues for her, but she didn’t want to give it up so she could pass it on. The heir lived out of state, but she really wanted them to have it. I asked if she ever discussed those wishes with her heir, and she had not but then again, who doesn’t want a house at the shore? Turns out quite a few people don’t. Finally, I suggested we call the heir and have that conversation. The heir as I suspected loved the idea of a house at the Jersey Shore but didn’t really want it because they simply wouldn’t have time to ever visit it and the long-distance upkeep, maintenance, etc. would be added stress. With this new information, my client decided to let the house go, live a far more comfortable retirement and leave to her heir what they really wanted, cash. I see this scenario time and again. Yes, your home holds a lot of sentimental value to you and your heirs, but the reality of them keeping it rarely ever works out.
Now for the smaller stuff. While your collection of Hummels, trains, baseball cards, (insert collectible here) is your hobby and passion, rarely does that continue to your heirs. If they don’t share your passion for those collectibles, they may be likely to sell those for less than their full value when they inherit them because they don’t fully understand their true value as a collectible.
Lastly, your beautiful china. Understand that there are only so many sets of china that your kids or grandchildren can use. The effect of passing them on for generations has created a glut of china for younger people. Add to this the fact that younger generations simply don’t use china at all compared to older generations, let alone using 4-5 sets of it.
If the goal is to make your estate transfer as easy as possible and with as few problems or family scuffles as possible, then addressing some of these issues now may well help to solve these problems. If you aren’t sure how your heirs feel about inheriting your “stuff,” then the easiest course of action is simply to ask them. I think you’ll be surprised with the answer. If you have unique family circumstances that make these topics a little more challenging, just give me a call to discuss and maybe we can help come to a solution for you.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.