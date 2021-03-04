Rethinking your estate plan — Reich Report

Let’s start with the big one, your house. This is the one people balk at the most, but here goes. Your kids don’t want your house. I know you think they do, but they really don’t. In most cases, even when they do, it would be impractical for them to buy it anyway. How are 3 kids going to “share” my house? There’s no way that’s going to work even though the idea of them sharing a shore house sounds nice. The reality is that they likely can’t share it and forcing them to do so will almost certainly lead to hard feelings. Somebody is going to get more use of it than the others and that’s where the problems start. If one of them wants to buy out the others, that’s fine but what are the terms in which they can buy it? Do they get a “discount” since they are family? Doesn’t that hurt the other’s value for the same reason? Sometimes I hear that “I want them to have a place to go to in the summer.” I had a situation not long ago where a client really wanted a grandchild to have the beach house. Carrying the house was actually causing financial issues for her, but she didn’t want to give it up so she could pass it on. The heir lived out of state, but she really wanted them to have it. I asked if she ever discussed those wishes with her heir, and she had not but then again, who doesn’t want a house at the shore? Turns out quite a few people don’t. Finally, I suggested we call the heir and have that conversation. The heir as I suspected loved the idea of a house at the Jersey Shore but didn’t really want it because they simply wouldn’t have time to ever visit it and the long-distance upkeep, maintenance, etc. would be added stress. With this new information, my client decided to let the house go, live a far more comfortable retirement and leave to her heir what they really wanted, cash. I see this scenario time and again. Yes, your home holds a lot of sentimental value to you and your heirs, but the reality of them keeping it rarely ever works out.