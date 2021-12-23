Reich report

Risks to TIPS include rates rising without inflation following along. In this case, TIPS may offer no help. Another consideration is that while the CPI tries to track inflation, it rarely ever gets it exactly right. An actual inflation rate that is higher than the CPI would not fully protect investors. To me, one of the main reasons I don’t love TIPS is because Fed policy is in almost direct conflict with the way TIPS perform best. If inflation is rising, the Fed uses interest rates to try to lower inflation (and expectations for inflation), or at least outpace inflation. This policy is clearly not good for TIPS. How many times have you heard the phrase “don’t fight the Fed”? Well, TIPS are doing just that, trying to fight the Fed. Also, major market declines can lead to brief periods of deflation which is really bad for TIPS. We saw this during the 2008 crash and aging at the beginning of the pandemic. During these times, TIPS prices became very volatile and many investors may have panicked and sold them.