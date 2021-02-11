Reich Report: What is a SPAC?:

So now we know why they are created, which seems logical, but what about the downsides? For starters, the reason the IPO process takes a while is because the SEC and others do a lot of due diligence on the companies before an IPO. This is done to protect investors. By creating a SPAC, a lot less due diligence may go into each deal. The creator of the SPAC typically gets 20% of the deal in a Class “B” stock. This has the effect of diluting all of the regular investors' (Class “A”) shares. So in essence, the regular shareholders value is diluted by 20% from day 1. This makes it much harder to recoup your investment than in a traditional IPO, which is why the performance of SPACs is often not as good as it is in the traditional IPO market. SPAC performance is typically worse than the overall equity markets in general. Since the creators of the SPACs get 20% of the equity, they are incentivized to make a transaction happen, but not to make it happen at a good price. They are in many ways just a promotor and not the ones with the most money at risk.