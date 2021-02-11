Reich Report: What is a SPAC?:

Lately, there has been a lot of media coverage on SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies. But what is a SPAC? Essentially, a SPAC is a holding or “shell” company that is used for the purpose of raising money and acquiring companies. The funds are typically raised through an IPO (initial public offering). Once the funds are raised, the SPAC buys out a company, etc. Essentially, it is a reverse merger. The SPAC is public, and it acquires a private company thereby making it a public company as soon as it acquires it. It isn’t like a typical acquisition because the SPAC isn’t an ongoing operational company. It was created for the sole purpose of bringing a private company to the public market. Often, the investors don’t know what the target company will be, only that a professional or team typically with good experience is running it. We’ll discuss the dangers of that later.
While SPACs have been around for a long time, they have really come into focus in recent years, particularly in 2020 since it was harder for companies to raise the funds to go public during a pandemic. They became so popular that in 2020 they raised over $83 billion in funds. More SPACs were created in the last 2 years than in the previous 18 combined, according to SPAC Insider.
But why even use a SPAC? Why not just “go public” like everyone else by filing an IPO and listing on an exchange? Well for one, going through the IPO process is extremely cumbersome, expensive and time consuming. A SPAC deal can be created and funded very quickly and fairly inexpensively vs. an IPO which can take six to nine months due to regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, etc. Creating a SPAC is a way around the traditional rules for going public.
The benefits of the SPAC are that they are cheap, anyone can invest in them, and they typically go after “hot” areas to invest in. That’s the good news, but they often aren’t as great as they seem.
So now we know why they are created, which seems logical, but what about the downsides? For starters, the reason the IPO process takes a while is because the SEC and others do a lot of due diligence on the companies before an IPO. This is done to protect investors. By creating a SPAC, a lot less due diligence may go into each deal. The creator of the SPAC typically gets 20% of the deal in a Class “B” stock. This has the effect of diluting all of the regular investors' (Class “A”) shares. So in essence, the regular shareholders value is diluted by 20% from day 1. This makes it much harder to recoup your investment than in a traditional IPO, which is why the performance of SPACs is often not as good as it is in the traditional IPO market. SPAC performance is typically worse than the overall equity markets in general. Since the creators of the SPACs get 20% of the equity, they are incentivized to make a transaction happen, but not to make it happen at a good price. They are in many ways just a promotor and not the ones with the most money at risk.
Other risks include the risk of not making a successful acquisition. If an acquisition is not made in 2 years, then the SPAC must return the money to the investors. This again incentivizes the creators to make a deal regardless of whether it is a good deal. 20% of the equity of a now public company is likely worth more than the amount the originally invested so it is much easier for them to make a profit than it is for the regular investors. So while a SPAC might be marketed as a way to smaller individual investors to get in on “ground floor” deals which they typically don’t have access to, the reality is that those investors may be better off just investing in an index or a traditional IPO (if they can get in), then they are investing in a SPAC.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Source: spacinsider.com