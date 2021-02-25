New Jersey Shares receives $20,000 from South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas

FLEMINGTON — To further ensure their customers who need assistance on their utility bills receive help, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas are donating $20,000 to New Jersey SHARES through their partnership with the philanthropic non-profit LillieMon.
The $20,000 contribution will assist families in both the South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas service territories. This support is instrumental in assisting families who are experiencing a temporary financial crisis due to these unprecedented times.
LillieMon is a not-for-profit organization established by Origin Holdings, Inc. LillieMon’s purpose is to provide a lending hand to communities where Origin provides professional and management services to utility companies.
“I work closely with representatives from each utility company on my Board. I am so pleased that Origin recognizes the difficulties and is willing to step up to the plate and provide these much-needed funds, especially during this challenging time in our history. Working directly with South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, we will ensure this generous donation is used to make a difference in the lives of their customers,” said Cheryl Stowell, CEO of New Jersey SHARES.
NJ SHARES was formed more than 20 years ago to provide assistance to individuals during times of emergency or crisis, similar to the times we face now. With a mission of helping low-to moderate-income households address their energy insecurity issues, NJ SHARES provides statewide help and referral for essential services to those in need of assistance.
“At SJI, our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, affordable, clean energy to our 700,000+ customers and businesses in New Jersey, and we know that requires extra resources during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to select NJ SHARES to receive this support, as they are a strong community resource provider. We are proud to partner with LillieMon/Origin to help allocate funds to those who need it most,” said South Jersey Gas President, Melissa Orsen.
“There is nothing more important to us than making sure our customers stay warm and safe. Our commitment to providing support to families in need of financial assistance began long before COVID-19, but the pandemic serves as a reminder that we are in this together,” said Elizabethtown Gas President and Chief Operations Officer, Christie McMullen.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Jersey Industries which owns South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, has provided more than half a million dollars to local communities, including $100,000 to organizations that directly addressed the healthcare, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable populations.
“Origin has worked and matured with our utility clients since we opened our doors in 2007. We could not be prouder to work in an industry that stands behind its customers during tough times. Utilities provide life-supporting services to their communities where we live and work. We feel privileged to offer support to New Jersey SHARES for SJI customers in this very difficult time. It is through common-cause and empathy that we’ll persevere through this pandemic and recover together,” said LillieMon founder, Mark Black.