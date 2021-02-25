New Jersey Shares receives $20,000 from South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas

“At SJI, our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, affordable, clean energy to our 700,000+ customers and businesses in New Jersey, and we know that requires extra resources during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to select NJ SHARES to receive this support, as they are a strong community resource provider. We are proud to partner with LillieMon/Origin to help allocate funds to those who need it most,” said South Jersey Gas President, Melissa Orsen.

“There is nothing more important to us than making sure our customers stay warm and safe. Our commitment to providing support to families in need of financial assistance began long before COVID-19, but the pandemic serves as a reminder that we are in this together,” said Elizabethtown Gas President and Chief Operations Officer, Christie McMullen.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Jersey Industries which owns South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, has provided more than half a million dollars to local communities, including $100,000 to organizations that directly addressed the healthcare, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable populations.

“Origin has worked and matured with our utility clients since we opened our doors in 2007. We could not be prouder to work in an industry that stands behind its customers during tough times. Utilities provide life-supporting services to their communities where we live and work. We feel privileged to offer support to New Jersey SHARES for SJI customers in this very difficult time. It is through common-cause and empathy that we’ll persevere through this pandemic and recover together,” said LillieMon founder, Mark Black.