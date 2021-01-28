New education pilot program for New Jersey students will help foster essential climate literacy

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges we face, and we need to take the necessary steps today to help ensure our children have a cleaner and brighter future tomorrow,” said Dave Velazquez, president of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “That includes giving our young people the opportunities and resources they need to understand and address climate change in their local communities. We are proud to do all we can to help the state combat climate change and empower youth through this unique program, which will help New Jersey continue to be a national leader in charting a course to a clean and resilient energy future.”

The NJ Student Climate Challenge will include a virtual student climate summit and a student contest. Students will participate through their respective schools. There is no cost to schools or students to participate. Contest and summit details are available at bit.ly/NJStudentClimateChallenge.