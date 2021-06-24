Local graduations, dean's list mentions for June 24, 2021

Francesca Morrell, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Lehigh University.

Shelby Kott, of Brigantine, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.

Jon Kahn, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.

Samantha Gregg, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.

Andrew Kapp, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.

Courtney Reed, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.

Rebekah Kravitz, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.

Thomas Murtha, of Longport, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University.