Local graduations, dean's list mentions for June 24, 2021

Graduations
Robert Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Bucknell University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Dessoye graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Alex Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Bucknell University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Dessoye graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Cassandra Hajosy, of Somers Point, is a member of Oregon State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Hajosy graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, in Natural Resources.
Stephen R. Riles, of Somers Point, is a member of Oregon State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Riles graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, in Natural Resources.
Erin McGuigan, of Somers Point, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. McGuigan graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Kirsten Ware, of Northfield, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. Ware graduated Cum Laude with a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
Robert Nakeshian, of Linwood, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. Nakeshian graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
Madeleine Martinelli, of Woodbine, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. Martinelli graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Neuroscience and a minor in Psychology.
Curtis Librizzi, of Galloway Township, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. Librizzi graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Cara Courtney, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. Courtney graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
Logan Mason, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of University of the Sciences’ spring 2021 graduating class. Mason graduated with a BS in Biomedical Sciences.
Dean’s list
Emma Melhorn, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rutgers-New Brunswick.
Taylor Barnhart, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.
Courtney Stoerrle, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.
Francesca Morrell, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Lehigh University.
Shelby Kott, of Brigantine, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.
Jon Kahn, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.
Samantha Gregg, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.
Andrew Kapp, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.
Courtney Reed, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.
Rebekah Kravitz, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Alabama.
Thomas Murtha, of Longport, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University.
Sarah Shiferaw, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University.
Jack Baxter, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University.
Ellen O’Brien, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University.
Evan Daily, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Kira McCully, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Liv McGhee, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Kevin Ventriglia, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Meghan Finley, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Harrison Hepding, of Ocean View, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Kristal Stahler, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Raynah Katzen, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Mackenzie Nigro, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Erin Shober, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Rhode Island.
Sara Vandyke, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
William Rodgers, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Regina Lamcken, of Brigantine, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Lanie Baldino, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Carli Kelly, of Ocean View, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
David Millar, of Marmora, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Kellie Zeilmann, of Sea Isle City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Marie Petrik, of Sea Isle, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Alyssa Armstrong, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Faith Loveland, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Kailey Golden, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Emily Eisele, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Hunter Boney, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Natalie Worth, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University.
Charles Heyder, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Roger Williams University.
Rae Anna Schutz, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Springfield College.
Stefan Lorick, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Moravian College.
Ericka Sawtelle, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at College of Charleston.
Daniel J. Dephilippis, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at SUNY Canton. Dephilippis majors in Esports Management.
Megan Bozzi, of Linwood, was named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Bozzi majors in Recreation and Sport Management.
Presidents list
Kelly Bretones, of Linwood, was named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.
Courtney Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.
Gregory Carroll, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Presidents list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.