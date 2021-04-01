Life after the stretch IRA — Reich Report

2. Noneligible designated beneficiaries — These are a class that is subject to the 10-year rule. As such, they are not eligible to stretch out payments over their lifetime like eligible designated beneficiaries are. These beneficiaries may include grandchildren, look-through trusts, etc. They do not have a required minimum distribution, unlike eligible designated beneficiaries. While the lack of RMDs is a good thing, the entire account balance must be distributed by the end of the 10th year. Just remember that waiting until the end of the 10th year in order to delay taxes isn’t always the best idea. If the account earns a little over 7% net per year (7.2% to be exact), then the account balance would be double what you inherited it at. So let’s assume you inherited a $100,000 IRA, it would now be worth $200,000 if you didn’t take any distributions and earned 7.2%. If you waited the 10 years in order to delay taxes, you now have to distribute out the entire account balance in 1 year and would end up owing ordinary income taxes on $200,000 of income which would be added to all of your other income that year. This might cause you to move into a higher income tax bracket and ultimately owe substantially more tax than you otherwise would if you had taken some out each year over the preceding 10 years.