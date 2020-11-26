Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille raises funds for COVID-19 relief, other causes

CAPE MAY — Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille added a new drink to its 2020 menu, not only to celebrate its tenth year in business, but to also raise funds for COVID-19 relief and other related causes.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of its popular Decade Crush beverage were donated to the following charities:

• $1,000 — Cape Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund

• $1,000 — Cape May Community Food Closet

• $500 — Animal Outreach Fund

• $500 — SurfRider Foundation (SJ Chapter)

“While we could not have the ten-year celebration we would have liked to this year, we were grateful to tie our anniversary into helping COVID-19 relief and other causes very much in need during these challenging times,” said Harry’s Manager Jonathan Hirsch. “We’re glad so many raised a glass of Decade Crush to help raise funds for our community.”

Another event which could not take place at Harry’s and the Montreal Beach Resort due to COVID-19 was the annual Doggie Dip at the Pool, where dogs were invited for the past two years to close the pool for the season with a swim. The event raised an average of $1,000 annually for the Animal Outreach of Cape May County.