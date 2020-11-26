Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille raises funds for COVID-19 relief, other causes

CAPE MAY — Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille added a new drink to its 2020 menu, not only to celebrate its tenth year in business, but to also raise funds for COVID-19 relief and other related causes.
A portion of the proceeds from the sales of its popular Decade Crush beverage were donated to the following charities:
• $1,000 — Cape Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund
• $1,000 — Cape May Community Food Closet
• $500 — Animal Outreach Fund
• $500 — SurfRider Foundation (SJ Chapter)
“While we could not have the ten-year celebration we would have liked to this year, we were grateful to tie our anniversary into helping COVID-19 relief and other causes very much in need during these challenging times,” said Harry’s Manager Jonathan Hirsch. “We’re glad so many raised a glass of Decade Crush to help raise funds for our community.”
Another event which could not take place at Harry’s and the Montreal Beach Resort due to COVID-19 was the annual Doggie Dip at the Pool, where dogs were invited for the past two years to close the pool for the season with a swim. The event raised an average of $1,000 annually for the Animal Outreach of Cape May County.
“We could not forget all that our friends at Animal Outreach do, so an additional donation of $500 was presented to them,” Hirsch said.
For more information about the Cape Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund, see caperegional.com/foundation/covid19-fund.
For more information about the Cape May Community Food Closet, see cmfoodcloset.org.
For more information about the SurfRider Foundation South Jersey Chapter, see southjersey.surfrider.org.
For more information about Animal Outreach of Cape May County, see aocmc.org.
For more information about Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille, see harryscapemay.com.
