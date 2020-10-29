Friedman Realty Group communities donate over 1,000 Books to Tree House Books

Friedman Realty Group, a real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of apartment communities, retail shopping centers and professional office buildings, announced it has donated over 1,000 books and $2,000 to Tree House Books in North Philadelphia.

The books were collected from donations made by employees and residents of FRG’s apartment communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, two of which are in Atlantic County. The financial donation was made by the Friedman family, including company executives Brian and David Friedman.

The dual donation will go to support Tree House Books’ mission of ensuring that every child in Philadelphia has access to books and every opportunity to pursue their dreams. For the past 15 years, the organization has provided free books to children and families, and Out of School Time programs that increase literacy skills, and promote a lifelong love of reading and writing. It reaches children from their earliest moments, through high school, while supporting their adults too. Most recently, Tree House Books has been organizing Equity Pods to support virtual learning communities in the city of Philadelphia while continuing to provide free books for reading at home.