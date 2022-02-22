Factors in a safe withdrawal rate: The Reich Report

A common question that retirees ask is how much money can I withdrawal from my investments each year? Unfortunately, this question is not always easy to answer. My industry is famous for trying to give everyone a simple rule of thumb for everything from how much equities should be in your portfolio to the percentage of your income you should save for retirement to what a safe withdrawal rate should be.

Ever since Bill Bengen did his famous study to try to determine what a safe withdrawal rate might be, his conclusion was a 4% withdrawal rate, when back tested over the previous 75 years. This means that an investor withdrawing 4% of their portfolio each year (adjusted for inflation) would not run out of money during their retirement. I’m simplifying his complex study for the purposes this article.

While this research was very helpful for many people, retirees (and advisors) typically didn’t go very deep into the study and just assumed that 4% was the magic number that everyone should follow. This was never intended to be the case.

First, there are several issues with the 4% rule as it stands in 2022. First, it was only true in America. No other country was able to replicate the results based on their stock markets.

Second, it assumes a constant spending pattern, meaning that investors must only ever withdrawal the exact same amount each year during retirement. The reality is that most people do not spend the same amount each year. This is especially true for retirees. They often face fluctuating expenses such as medical bills, travel, family support, etc.

One of the areas that concerns me, is that the study was published in 1994 when interest rates were very different than they are today. Therefore, fixed income assumptions would likely need to be adjusted to reflect a low interest rate environment which could alter the portfolio’s performance. So, while I feel the study was great, it certainly can’t be used by all investors as “the answer.”

Key factors to consider in in what a safe withdrawal rate might be for you include the following,

1. Sequence of returns. This is the order of the returns you get. A bad market return during the early years of retirement can have a dramatic effect on your chances of a successful retirement. By mitigating sequence of return risk, you may likely be able to spend well above 4%.

2. Asset levels. Depending on your overall level of assets, you may be able to spend more or less during retirement. It can also affect the overall asset allocation of your investments which can change the amount you can safely spend.

3. Your health. This is the biggest overlooked factor when people try to answer the question of how much can I spend. Are you going to live 5 years in retirement or 40? Obviously, the answer to that question is going to have a huge impact on how much you can safely spend from your portfolio each year.

Since we don’t all have the same amount of money, or the same risk tolerance and we don’t all have the same health, and we aren’t retiring at the same time, it is nearly impossible to use a rule of thumb to determine what we should take out of our portfolios each year. Instead, we should look to our financial advisors, CFP® professionals, tax advisors, etc. in order to help us answer that question for each of our specific cases.

