Exhibit tells history of Alliance Colony in South Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The history of the Alliance Agricultural Colony in South Jersey is on display at the Noyes Gallery of Art at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. in Hammonton.

An opening reception for the exhibit, titled “Growing American,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, as part of the Hammonton Third Thursday events.

The Alliance Colony was founded in 1882 by Eastern European Jews who fled Russian pogroms. It was one of several colonies formed in South Jersey, but the settlers were unfamiliar with farming and most failed. Those that succeeded developed and expanded into other industries. The towns of Rosenhayn, Carmel, Norma and Brotmanville remain today as a testament to the perseverance of the early settlers.

The exhibit was curated by the Noyes Museum, Alliance Heritage Center and South Jersey Culture & History Center at Stockton University and features photos, memorabilia and artifacts preserved by the descendants of the original settlers.