Don't let mental accounting lead to bad investing: Reich Report

While associating a use for the money is still a form of mental accounting, it is one that poses little to no danger to investors. My wife’s aunt passed away recently and left her some money. She was a devout Catholic so we decided to use the funds exclusively to pay for our children’s Catholic education. While we were going to pay for it out of our other money anyway, we decided that by using this particular pool of funds for that purpose, we were using it for something that we know she would have felt great about. Clearly this is still an example of mental accounting, but one that doesn’t negatively affect us as investors.

Examples of bad mental accounting can be the “House Money Effect,” a term common to gamblers. This is where investors associate the money they are investing differently because it came from the results of profits somewhere else and not “their own money.” Once any money is received, it is all your money. There is no such thing as “house money” regardless of whether you won it, earned it, inherited it, etc. The danger here is that people tend to take much greater risks with money that they don’t associate with as “theirs.” For obvious reasons, this is not a great strategy.