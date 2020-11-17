Does inflation still exist? Will it affect my investments?

Remember the good old days,” back when you could get 11% in a CD (of course your car payment was 17% and your mortgage was 14%)? Why were the rates so much higher back then compared to today? The reason was that the inflation rate at the time was so high that it forced the interest rates up as well. Today, let’s talk about inflation, if it’s a current threat to you and your portfolio, and how to invest your money if so.

First, what is inflation? In essence, inflation is the change in prices for a select “basket” of goods over time. This basket represents a price index. While there are many index baskets, the most common is known as the consumer price index or CPI. It is measured in terms of its % increase. Our current inflation rate is approximately 1.4%. The Federal Reserve uses monetary policy to manipulate interest rates to target an agreed upon “healthy” inflation rate. While some inflation is good, too much can cause the economy to slow down. The current Fed target is around 2% to 2.5%. When inflation gets too high, the Fed raises interest rates to slow the economy and therefore reduce more inflation. We have actually been measuring inflation back to the late 1700s.