College achievements
College achievements

UPPER TOWNSHIP

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:

David Millar, of Marmora

Kellie Zeilmann, of Sea Isle City

Francesca Gentilini, of Marmora 

Carolyn Reade, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.

William Farnan, of Marmora, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison.

Lucas Mozes, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:

Matthew Baldini, of Sea Isle City

Anna Mccabe, of Corbin City

Tori Rolls, of Marmora

NEWARK, DE (01/25/2021)

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:

Elliott Grant, of Seaville

Shane Gremo, of Marmora

Courtney Stoerrle, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

Anson Hadley, of Marmora, graduated with a doctorate in chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida, in December 2020.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg:

Hunter Paone, of Marmora

Trevor Paone, of Marmora

Matthew Torrence, of Marmora was named to the spring 2020 dean's honor list a Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

OCEAN CITY

Brian Beckmann, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Brandyn Pokrass, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison.

Bryce Benson, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange:

Ava Romeo, of Ocean City

Jacob Hoffmann, of Ocean City

MONTCLAIR, NJ (01/29/2021)

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:

Julia Pestalozzi, of Ocean City

Molly Hoffmann, of Ocean City

Nathaniel Hays, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.

Kiley Pettit, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 president's list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina:

Julia DiPietro, of Ocean City

Elaina Guido, of Ocean City

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland:

Joshua Brown, of Ocean City

Danielle Donoghue, of Ocean City

DOWNBEACH

Liam Bradley, of Margate, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

Benjamin Share, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange: 

Joseph Iannelli, of Ventnor

Matthew Peteraf, of Margate

Nickolas Naticchione, of Ventnor

Colleen Karasinski, of Margate, received a master of science degree in nursing from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Jake Newell, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

Dale Shober, of Ventnor, earned fall 2020 faculty honors, signifying a 4.0 academic average, at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:

Jafrin Ahmed, of Ventnor

Tiffany Dang, of Ventnor

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:

Julie Reeves, of Margate

Megan Reeves, of Margate

Jacob LaMonaca, of Margate

Kallista Kuhn, of Longport

Kate Carter, of Margate

Ava Ritzel, of Margate

Bridget Migone, of Margate City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

Andrea Wright, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Mollie Share, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences at Lexington, Kentucky.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

John Anday, of Pleasantville, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list in Montclair State University in Montclair.

Michael Banza, of Pleasantville, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut:

Benedicta Kwarteng, of Egg Harbor Township

Sarah Bicknell, of Egg Harbor Township

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:

Elizabeth Wright, of Egg Harbor Township

Emily Rudolph, of Egg Harbor Township

Faith Loveland, of Egg Harbor Township

Noah Davis, of Egg Harbor Township

Ava Young, of Egg Harbor Township

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York:

Luke Menet, of Egg Harbor Township

Troy Corrington, of Egg Harbor Township

Veronica Mejia, of Egg Harbor Township

Matthew Compton, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.

Chrissy Michalowski, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions in Athens Ohio.

Patricia Miraglilo, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.

Phillip Yacovelli, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Christopher Sperduto, Egg Harbor Township, graduated with a bachelor's degree in energy management in fall 2020 from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Courtney Taylor Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Zoe Bork, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

Kasey Clifford, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:

Kyra Maffia, of Egg Harbor Township

Spencer Crines, of Egg Harbor Township

Alex Pieretti, of Egg Harbor Township

Bri Hoang, of Egg Harbor Township

Vincent Spena, of Egg Harbor Township

Hillary Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township

Calvin Simon, of Egg Harbor Township

Jennifer Tran, of Egg Harbor Township

Alexa Albert, of Egg Harbor Township

John Anday, of Pleasantville

Andrea Besas, of Egg Harbor Township

Johanna Baronowitz, of Egg Harbor Township

Elena Marcato, of Egg Harbor Township

Abbigail Erbacher, of Egg Harbor Township

Michael Banza, of Pleasantville

Marta Crimi, of Egg Harbor Township

Benjamin Stailey, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean't list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:

Olivia Chowdhury, of Egg Harbor Township

Amanda Kelly, of Egg Harbor Township

Carissa Barksdale, of Egg Harbor Township

Dana Giannuario, of Egg Harbor Township

Alina Roell, of Egg Harbor Township

Jackson D'Ambrosio, of Egg Harbor Township

Thomas Shreiner, of Egg Harbor Township

Taylor Newman, of Egg Harbor Township

Erik Roell, of Egg Harbor Township

The following students were named to the part-time honor list, which recognizes students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work at SUNY Canton in Canton, New York:

Sarah Alley, of Egg Harbor Township

Barry Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township

Zachary Evans, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2020 dean's commendation list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Paige Evans, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2020 dean's honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Trey A. Henry, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania:

Robert Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township

Alex Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:

Regina Lamcken, of Brigantine

Natalia Mecca, of Brigantine

The following students were named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison:

Lyndsey Pilla, of Brigantine

Natalie Caprio, of Brigantine

Shelby Ann Kott, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:

Emily Eisele, of Egg Harbor City

Natalie Worth, of Egg Harbor City

Kayli Hernandez, of Mays Landing

Nicole Scharfetter, of Mays Landing

MacGyver Hay, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.

Jana White, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck.

Alexandria De La Cruz, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, located in Madison.

Lucy Bowman, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.

Marlon Hargis, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

The following students were named to the dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania:

Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City

Sarah Palmer, of Mays Landing

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:

Lauren Hope, of Egg Harbor City

Erin Gaydos, of Egg Harbor City

Corinne Podolski, of Mays Landing

Dom Simmons, of Egg Harbor City

Katlyn Diaz, of Mays Landing

Julia Schultz, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

Angel Casanova, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

Rae Anna Schutz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Courtney Heist, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor list at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Joseph Ruchser, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.

MAINLAND

Margaret Hoover, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.

Molly O'Shea, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Allyson Carbonar, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

Molly Mcgregor, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

Emerson Fischer, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:

Sara Vandyke, of Northfield

William Rodgers, of Linwood

Luke Mazur, of Linwood

Brooke Mullin, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.

Aakash Gupte, of Linwood, earned faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

Austin Wolcott, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 president's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina:

Megan Bozzi, of Linwood,

Kelly Bretones, of Linwood

Nicholas Nutile, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Taylor Barnhart, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

Maxwell Castellano, Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Shenandoah Univesity in Winchester, Virginia.

Haley Smith, of Linwood, was named to the spring 2020 deans' commendation list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Chloe Fuetterer, of Linwood, was named to the spring 2020 deans' honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Sean Bradley, off Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Lauren Vandenberg, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania: 

Brayden T. Pohlman, of Linwood

Robin Spector, of Northfield

Abigail Ucci, of Linwood, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in December 2020 from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Carli Kelly, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Ethan Dawson, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison.

Caroline Marchiano, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.

Reghan Handley, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:

Taronjanee Jones, of Woodbine

Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View 

Christian Kalinowski, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at York College of Pennsylvania in York, Pennsylvania.

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:

Logan Bloomstead, of Ocean View

Michael Beebe, of Ocean View 

Hannah Stanks, of Woodbine

Alexis Chopek, of Ocean View

Rebecca Miles, of Ocean View

Kristopher Millar, of Ocean View

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina:

Erica Stratten, of Ocean View

Cassidy Hendee, of Woodbine

Christina Orio, of Stone Harbor, was named to the spring dean's honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Shannon M. Gill, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Church, of Cape May County, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Bella Roache, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Alexandra Ramirez, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Rebecca Church, of Cape May County, was named to the fall 2020 president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Breaking News