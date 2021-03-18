College achievements

UPPER TOWNSHIP
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:
David Millar, of Marmora
Kellie Zeilmann, of Sea Isle City
Francesca Gentilini, of Marmora
Carolyn Reade, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.
William Farnan, of Marmora, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison.
Lucas Mozes, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Matthew Baldini, of Sea Isle City
Anna Mccabe, of Corbin City
Tori Rolls, of Marmora
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Elliott Grant, of Seaville
Shane Gremo, of Marmora
Courtney Stoerrle, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Anson Hadley, of Marmora, graduated with a doctorate in chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida, in December 2020.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg:
Hunter Paone, of Marmora
Trevor Paone, of Marmora
Matthew Torrence, of Marmora was named to the spring 2020 dean's honor list a Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
OCEAN CITY
Brian Beckmann, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Brandyn Pokrass, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison.
Bryce Benson, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange:
Ava Romeo, of Ocean City
Jacob Hoffmann, of Ocean City
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Julia Pestalozzi, of Ocean City
Molly Hoffmann, of Ocean City
Nathaniel Hays, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
Kiley Pettit, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 president's list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina:
Julia DiPietro, of Ocean City
Elaina Guido, of Ocean City
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland:
Joshua Brown, of Ocean City
Danielle Donoghue, of Ocean City
DOWNBEACH
Liam Bradley, of Margate, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Benjamin Share, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange:
Joseph Iannelli, of Ventnor
Matthew Peteraf, of Margate
Nickolas Naticchione, of Ventnor
Colleen Karasinski, of Margate, received a master of science degree in nursing from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Jake Newell, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Dale Shober, of Ventnor, earned fall 2020 faculty honors, signifying a 4.0 academic average, at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Jafrin Ahmed, of Ventnor
Tiffany Dang, of Ventnor
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Julie Reeves, of Margate
Megan Reeves, of Margate
Jacob LaMonaca, of Margate
Kallista Kuhn, of Longport
Kate Carter, of Margate
Ava Ritzel, of Margate
Bridget Migone, of Margate City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Andrea Wright, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Mollie Share, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences at Lexington, Kentucky.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
John Anday, of Pleasantville, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list in Montclair State University in Montclair.
Michael Banza, of Pleasantville, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut:
Benedicta Kwarteng, of Egg Harbor Township
Sarah Bicknell, of Egg Harbor Township
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:
Elizabeth Wright, of Egg Harbor Township
Emily Rudolph, of Egg Harbor Township
Faith Loveland, of Egg Harbor Township
Noah Davis, of Egg Harbor Township
Ava Young, of Egg Harbor Township
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York:
Luke Menet, of Egg Harbor Township
Troy Corrington, of Egg Harbor Township
Veronica Mejia, of Egg Harbor Township
Matthew Compton, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.
Chrissy Michalowski, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions in Athens Ohio.
Patricia Miraglilo, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.
Phillip Yacovelli, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Christopher Sperduto, Egg Harbor Township, graduated with a bachelor's degree in energy management in fall 2020 from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Courtney Taylor Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Zoe Bork, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Kasey Clifford, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Kyra Maffia, of Egg Harbor Township
Spencer Crines, of Egg Harbor Township
Alex Pieretti, of Egg Harbor Township
Bri Hoang, of Egg Harbor Township
Vincent Spena, of Egg Harbor Township
Hillary Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township
Calvin Simon, of Egg Harbor Township
Jennifer Tran, of Egg Harbor Township
Alexa Albert, of Egg Harbor Township
John Anday, of Pleasantville
Andrea Besas, of Egg Harbor Township
Johanna Baronowitz, of Egg Harbor Township
Elena Marcato, of Egg Harbor Township
Abbigail Erbacher, of Egg Harbor Township
Michael Banza, of Pleasantville
Marta Crimi, of Egg Harbor Township
Benjamin Stailey, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean't list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Olivia Chowdhury, of Egg Harbor Township
Amanda Kelly, of Egg Harbor Township
Carissa Barksdale, of Egg Harbor Township
Dana Giannuario, of Egg Harbor Township
Alina Roell, of Egg Harbor Township
Jackson D'Ambrosio, of Egg Harbor Township
Thomas Shreiner, of Egg Harbor Township
Taylor Newman, of Egg Harbor Township
Erik Roell, of Egg Harbor Township
The following students were named to the part-time honor list, which recognizes students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work at SUNY Canton in Canton, New York:
Sarah Alley, of Egg Harbor Township
Barry Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township
Zachary Evans, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2020 dean's commendation list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Paige Evans, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2020 dean's honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Trey A. Henry, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania:
Robert Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township
Alex Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:
Regina Lamcken, of Brigantine
Natalia Mecca, of Brigantine
The following students were named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison:
Lyndsey Pilla, of Brigantine
Natalie Caprio, of Brigantine
Shelby Ann Kott, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's Montclair State University in Montclair:
Maeve Faherty, of Brigantine
Kaley Fitzpatrick, of Brigantine
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Kevin Marks, of Brigantine
Joshua Gabrysz, of Brigantine
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at University of Hartford in West Hartford Connecticut:
Andrew Hart, of Galloway Township
Justin Thomas, of Galloway Township
Eric Strobel, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Diana Logue, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Brianna Lowery, of Galloway Township, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.
John Farinelli, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
Arooj Malik, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.
Sophia Facenda, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Courtney Paige Reed, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Clay Olley, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Austin Gross, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The following students have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Mia Watson, of Absecon
Arneet Bhatti, of Galloway Township
Gianna Malgieri, of Galloway Township
Taylor Trenard, of Galloway Township
Andrea Posner, of Absecon
Joy Spavlik, of Galloway Township
Cleo Bradshaw, of Galloway Township
Grace Wilson, of Galloway Township
Cezanne Bies, of Absecon
Laiba Khan, of Galloway Township
Ava Hoch, of Absecon
Sophia Edwards, of Galloway Township
Jeffrey Bengis, of Galloway Township
Miranda Muniz, of Galloway Township
Melinda Huynh, of Galloway Township
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Dominique Perez, of Absecon
Bryanna Mastro, of Galloway Township
Montana Arlington, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Erika Malouf, of Galloway Township, have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Daniel J. Dephilippis, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at SUNY Canton in Canton, New York.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania:
Zachary Michael Long, of Absecon
Kelly N Askins, of Galloway Township
Rebecca Roesch, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock,Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list in Montclair State University in Montclair.
Gianna Malgieri, of Galloway Township
Grace Wilson, of Galloway Township
Arneet Bhatti, of Galloway Township
Miranda Muniz, of Galloway Township
Cleo Bradshaw, of Galloway Township
Melinda Huynh, of Galloway Township
Cezanne Bies, of Absecon
Joy Spavlik, of Galloway Township
Ava Hoch, of Absecon
Taylor Trenard, of Galloway Township
Laiba Khan, of Galloway Township
Andrea Posner, of Absecon
Mia Watson, of Absecon
Jeffrey Bengis, of Galloway Township
Sophia Edwards, of Galloway Township
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
Dominique Perez, of Absecon
Bryanna Mastro, of Galloway Township
Montana Arlington, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 deand's list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Erika Malouf, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Daniel J. Dephilippis, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at SUNY Canton in Canton, New York.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
Zachary Michael Long, of Absecon
Kelly N Askins, of Galloway Township
Carson Stankus, of Port Republic, made the fall 2020, dean's list at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.
Rebecca Roesch, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:
Emily Eisele, of Egg Harbor City
Natalie Worth, of Egg Harbor City
Kayli Hernandez, of Mays Landing
Nicole Scharfetter, of Mays Landing
MacGyver Hay, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.
Jana White, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck.
Alexandria De La Cruz, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, located in Madison.
Lucy Bowman, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.
Marlon Hargis, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania:
Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City
Sarah Palmer, of Mays Landing
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Lauren Hope, of Egg Harbor City
Erin Gaydos, of Egg Harbor City
Corinne Podolski, of Mays Landing
Dom Simmons, of Egg Harbor City
Katlyn Diaz, of Mays Landing
Julia Schultz, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Angel Casanova, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
Rae Anna Schutz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Courtney Heist, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor list at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Joseph Ruchser, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2020 dean't list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.
MAINLAND
Margaret Hoover, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison.
Molly O'Shea, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Allyson Carbonar, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Molly Mcgregor, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
Emerson Fischer, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania:
Sara Vandyke, of Northfield
William Rodgers, of Linwood
Luke Mazur, of Linwood
The following students were named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison:
Erin Costello, of Northfield
Sydney Portock, of Linwood
Margaret Hoover, of Somers Point
The following students were named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus, in Teaneck:
Sydnee Vandyke, of Northfield
Tierney Adamson, of Northfield
Brooke Mullin, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.
Aakash Gupte, of Linwood, earned faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
Austin Wolcott, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 president's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina:
Megan Bozzi, of Linwood,
Kelly Bretones, of Linwood
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Ty Coffey, of Linwood
Alexa McGhee, of Northfield
Ursula Vasquez, of Northfield
Jason Reedie, of Linwood
Bailey Arena, of Northfield
Edward McGettigan, of Linwood
Grace Venneman, of Linwood
Aaron Lam, of Northfield
Natalie Weeks, of Linwood
Tyler Werman, of Linwood
Michael Brown, of Northfield
William Baxter, of Linwood
Dean Hall, of Linwood
Molly Mcgregor, of Somers Point
Savannah Goff, of Linwood
Zachary Mansueto, of Northfield
Lucas Mansueto, of Northfield
Angelo DeRosa, of Northfield
Emily Dirkes, of Linwood
Nicholas Nutile, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Taylor Barnhart, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Maxwell Castellano, Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Shenandoah Univesity in Winchester, Virginia.
Haley Smith, of Linwood, was named to the spring 2020 deans' commendation list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Chloe Fuetterer, of Linwood, was named to the spring 2020 deans' honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Sean Bradley, off Linwood, was named to the fall 2020 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Lauren Vandenberg, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania:
Brayden T. Pohlman, of Linwood
Robin Spector, of Northfield
Abigail Ucci, of Linwood, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in December 2020 from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Carli Kelly, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Ethan Dawson, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, in Madison.
Caroline Marchiano, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange.
Reghan Handley, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair:
Taronjanee Jones, of Woodbine
Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View
Christian Kalinowski, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at York College of Pennsylvania in York, Pennsylvania.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware:
Logan Bloomstead, of Ocean View
Michael Beebe, of Ocean View
Hannah Stanks, of Woodbine
Alexis Chopek, of Ocean View
Rebecca Miles, of Ocean View
Kristopher Millar, of Ocean View
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina:
Erica Stratten, of Ocean View
Cassidy Hendee, of Woodbine
The following students were named to the fall 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison:
MacKenzie Oliver, of Cape May Court House
Ethan Dawson, of Woodbine
Mia Capozzoli, of Rio Grande
Taylor Plitnick, of Cape May Court House
Alexa Leininger, of Cape May Court House
Hannah Farrow, of Cape May Court House, was named to the spring 2020 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck.
Destiny Scott-Eccles, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange:
Caroline Marchiano, of Woodbine
Nathan Yost, of Cape May Court House
Joelle Osborne, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Christina Orio, of Stone Harbor, was named to the spring dean's honor list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Shannon M. Gill, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Aaron Church, of Cape May County, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Bella Roache, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.