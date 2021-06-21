Can I afford to retire?

Many times once people considering retirement go through this exercise, they start to get a clearer picture of what retirement might look like and be in a better position to make an educated decision about whether or not they can afford to retire.

Don’t hesitate to have your financial advisor or even your CPA help you with some of these calculations. The more informed you are, the better the decisions you can make about your upcoming retirement.

T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.

