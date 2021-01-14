Brigantine's Temple Beth Shalom plans adult education activities

BRIGANTINE — Temple Beth Shalom has plans for a variety of Adult Education events and programs.
Our Adult Education Committee has been working hard to provide Temple Beth Shalom congregants and our community with some terrific Zoom programs and Adult Education opportunities! These sessions last about an hour and include a Question & Answer period. After registering for each event, congregants and their guests will receive a link to the Zoom session.
The Adult Education Committee is pleased to announce the formation of a monthly Adult Torah Study Group. This study group will to be moderated by the lay people of Temple Beth Shalom. Torah Study is scheduled to meet on the first Sunday of each month from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Each moderator will choose a parasha (or parshiyot) from the upcoming month that is meaningful to them. The moderator will lead a condensed reading of the parsha and lead a discussion on a topic of his/her choosing connected to the parsha and to our current world situation. Lay leaders currently scheduled include; Gloria Jacoby, Lorna Rosenberg, Bernie Rosenberg, Danny Alva, and Steve Sarratore. Check www.seashul.org for any updates.
January 19 / Tuesday – 7:00-8:30 p.m - Rabbi Simcha Raphael Break on Through to the Other Side: Jewish Views of the Afterlife – What is the Journey and What is the Destination? Jewish Mysticism and Practice
Break on Through to the Other Side: Jewish Views of the Afterlife with Rabbi Simcha Raphael, Ph.D. - A member of the faculty of multiple universities, psychotherapist, and author of the definitive volume on Judaism and the afterlife, Rabbi Raphael (husband of Rabbi Geela Rayzel Raphael) will offer a poignant yet humorous series of three sessions on the Biblical, Rabbinic, and Jewish mystical perspectives of the afterlife that will uncover some of the meanings behind Jewish laws and customs surrounding death.
February 3, 10, 17 and 24 - March 3, 10, 17 and 24 – Every Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1
This course is sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program. Temple Beth Shalom member, Bernie Rosenberg, will conduct the course using the Zoom platform.
All materials for this fun and no-stress 8-week class will be provided at no cost. Access to online review sessions will also be available to strengthen letter recognition and understanding.
If you always wanted to learn to read Hebrew and or follow Hebrew prayers or would like to refresh your Hebrew reading skills, this class is for you!
Sign up today by registering at: https://bit.ly/3oqkWAm
A confirmation link will be sent to you immediately after registering. You will then
receive the invitation link and program material before February 3 (the 1st night of
class.)
February 4 / Thursday – 7 p.m. Klezmer: American Music -Seth Kibel
Seth Kibel is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier woodwind specialists, working with some of the best bands in klezmer, jazz, swing, and more. Wowing audiences on clarinet, saxophone, and flute, Seth has made a name for himself in the Washington/Baltimore region, and beyond. He is the featured performer with The Kleztet, Bay Jazz Project, Music Pilgrim Trio, The Natty Beaux, and more. Winner of 28 Washington Area Music Awards (Wammies), including “Best World Music Instrumentalist” (2003-11) and “Best Jazz Instrumentalist” (2005, 2007-8, 2011-14). His most recent recording, "When You're Smiling," was released in 2018 on the Azalea City Recordings record label. His song "New Waltz" was the Grand Prize winner of 2016 Mid-Atlantic Song Contest (MASC), sponsored by the Songwriters' Association of Washington (SAW). When he's not performing, Seth frequently lectures on a variety of topics in music history for numerous institutions, including the Osher Lifelong Learning programs at Johns Hopkins and Towson Universities. www.sethkibel.com
February 7/Sunday - 12:30 p.m. –Rabbi Sussman – Oy, Oy, Oy and a Bottle of Rum
A special program presented by Rabbi Lance Sussman, Ph.D., Rabbi of Reform Congregation of Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, PA, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Gratz College.
A long history of Jewish involvement in maritime navigation and cartography, and anti-Spanish sentiments, a sense of adventure, and even royal British support spawned 17th and 18th Century Jewish pirates and corsairs in the Western Hemisphere and Africa's Barbary Coast. Who were these Jewish swashbucklers, how successful were they, and what washer ultimate fate? What is their place in the history of modern piracy? Rabbi Lance Sussman takes us on a Jewish adventure across the sea, blending identity, prosperity and criminality as well as a look at the general romance with pirates and tier brutal reality. Avast ye....join Temple Beth Shalom for this engaging and informative presentation.
February 14 / Sunday -10:30 a.m. – Adult Torah Study Group – Steven Sarratore will be our facilitator
February 18 /Thursday - 7 p.m. -Seth Kibel – Jews of American Jazz
The Jews of American Jazz: An examination of the personalities, lives and careers of Jewish- American musicians -- including Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Stan Getz, Terry Gibbs, and others -- whose pioneering contributions shaped this uniquely American genre of jazz music. Classic recordings, video clips, and "live" performances from the instructor will make this course swing like the music itself!