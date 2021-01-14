Brigantine's Temple Beth Shalom plans adult education activities

BRIGANTINE — Temple Beth Shalom has plans for a variety of Adult Education events and programs.

Our Adult Education Committee has been working hard to provide Temple Beth Shalom congregants and our community with some terrific Zoom programs and Adult Education opportunities! These sessions last about an hour and include a Question & Answer period. After registering for each event, congregants and their guests will receive a link to the Zoom session.

Please visit our newly designed website at www.seashul.org. Click the Calendar tab, click down arrow and click on Google Calendar. Find your event on the calendar and click for details. A link may or may not be available for you to register for that event. If the registration link is available, please do so promptly. Space is limited. Please visit the calendar often for updates.

You can also make your reservation through the Temple Beth Shalom office by calling (609) 266-0403 and your name will be added to the list of people receiving the Zoom link.

The Adult Education Committee is pleased to announce the formation of a monthly Adult Torah Study Group. This study group will to be moderated by the lay people of Temple Beth Shalom. Torah Study is scheduled to meet on the first Sunday of each month from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.