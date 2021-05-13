Beacon Animal Rescue opens new low-cost veterinary clinic

Parker referenced the rise in veterinary costs due to COVID-19 and said, “It just became more important than ever for us to find a way to reduce those costs.”

“It almost works five-fold in a way,” he said, “because we’re able to take in more animals than we were before, we’re able to help the animals that are here more than ever before, we’re able to offer an experience to an adopter that lasts the lifetime of the animal that they are with, and then we’re also able to help folks in the community by offering these low-cost services.”

And then, he added, “the cherry on top is everybody who utilized our services is a part of saving the lives of animals in need, as all of the proceeds go to helping animals that need to be rescued.”

The facility houses dogs and cats available for adoption, with trails, rooms and fenced in areas for potential adopters to meet with the animals.

Staff for the new clinic include Susanne Poff, DVM, of Egg Harbor Township; Tracy Smedley, veterinary technician, of Estell Manor; and Vida Stoltzfus, medical director, of Del Haven. The clinic will only serve cats and dogs. Interested clients can set up an appointment by calling 609-390-7956.

Beacon Animal Rescue and Veterinary Clinic is at 701 Butter Road, Ocean View. For more information, see BeaconAnimalRescue.org.

