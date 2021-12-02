Atlantic Cape’s Hunger Banquet brings attention to world hunger crisis

The “middle income” participants were seated at a single, long table with no place settings. They could retrieve their meals second — men before women — and were served a dish of rice and beans in paper plates.

Finally, the “poor” participants could pick up a small bowl of beans, which they ate seated on a blanket on the ground.

The meal was followed by a group discussion on poverty and world hunger.

Student Alexis Cabrera, who was part of the “high income” group, said that she was surprised about the proportion of the different economic classes.

“I feel very fortunate to be seated at this table,” added student Ethan Kresch of Egg Harbor Township, also part of the “high income” group. “It’s a bittersweet feeling.”

Anaira Roman, a student from Hammonton, said that being part of the “low income” group really opened her eyes to what it means to live in poverty.

“It makes you feel a lot more appreciative of where you are in the world,” Roman said.

“Sitting here (on the floor), looking up at the table, it’s just like, ‘Wow,’ It’s how they see the world,” added student Emily DiStefano. “It doesn’t have to be like that and we should change it.”