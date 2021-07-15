 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Army Corps, partners conducting monitoring in New Jersey estuaries and back bay marshes
0 comments

Army Corps, partners conducting monitoring in New Jersey estuaries and back bay marshes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
071521-cat-reg-backbaysphoto

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering Research & Development Center recently installed seven platforms in estuary waterways and on the marsh behind Seven Mile Island. Data will be collected to help inform future dredging and marsh restoration efforts.

 Devin Griffiths, provided

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partners are conducting monitoring in multiple locations along the marshes and in the waterways behind Seven Mile Island in Cape May County.

The monitoring is being conducted as part of the Seven Mile Island Innovation Lab, an initiative designed to advance and improve dredging and marsh restoration techniques in coastal New Jersey through innovative research, collaboration, knowledge sharing and practical application. The State of New Jersey and The Wetlands Institute are partners in the Innovation Lab.

Seven platforms with data collection instruments have been installed in various locations in estuary waterways and on the marsh. The platforms are helping researchers study waterways, shallow tidal flats and wetlands and monitor recent dredging and marsh restoration projects. Boaters, kayakers, and others recreating on the water should steer clear of the platforms to avoid disrupting data collection and the overall research effort.

About the Seven Mile Island Innovation Lab

The Army Corps’ Philadelphia District maintains the 117-mile long New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway. Sections of the waterway are periodically dredged to enable maritime navigation. When the dredged material is clean, the Army Corps looks for opportunities to use the material beneficially and retain it in the system to help ecosystems and build coastal resiliency. In April 2019, the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District partnered with the USACE Engineering Research & Development Center, the State of New Jersey, and The Wetlands Institute to launch the Seven Mile Island Innovation Lab. Innovation Lab partners have successfully conducted 8 dredging and marsh restoration projects that include creating habitat for the state’s wading bird colonies, providing nesting sites for beach nesting birds, enhancing marsh resilience through elevation enhancement, restoring unvegetated mud flats to marsh habitat, and creating sandy marsh edge protection features. The USACE and partners are committed to monitoring and research on the outcomes of these projects.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Horoscopes

Hello New Moon in Cancer. Clean, organize and let go of what doesn’t serve you is the motto of every New Moon.

Brigantine

Can I afford to retire?

It is not uncommon at all for people looking to retire in the not-too-distant future to question whether they can actually afford to retire. I…

Brigantine

3 'musts' for every investor

Every investor is different. That’s why I have to custom design each portfolio for each client. That said, there are universal considerations …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News