A garden has more benefits than flowers and produce

Some warm days; chilly nights.

For the second year in a row we heard spring peepers in early March.

With the pandemic situation still going on, I look forward to spending every waking moment (also for the second year in a row) in my own, safe, wildlife haven that my husband and I have painstakingly created over many years from our yard.

Throughout the winter I spent many hours walking through our property observing birds and other signs of wildlife. Watching the garlic patch poke its greenery up through both the bed of salt-hay and the occasional layer of snow. It truly required patience on my part to not “dig in” and disturb the winter landscape, for that is where a plethora of creatures spend their time also patiently waiting for spring and the warmth that it brings.

I always knew that I am most at peace and joyful when working in the yard. I have met so many others who feel the same. But what I didn’t know was that there are actually scientific reasons for these feelings of happiness!

Here is a list (from several sources) of the reasons why it is so very healthy and rewarding to garden: