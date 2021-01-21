A dream that endures; Glenn By The Bay Park of Galloway

Ann-Marie Glenn was told that there once was a road that went along the junction between the meadow and the fields, and that a road also went out on top of an old dike embankment to the bay. She also remembers hearing that one of the picturesque forest clearings seen today was once a barge or wagon landing from the meadows. There, meadow grasses were dried, sorted and bundled for market.

Tim Glenn remembers the first time he explored the property; spotting a buck deer, red-tailed hawk and fox among the impressive mixture of tree varieties. He was fascinated then with turtles and continues, like Ann-Marie before him, to rescue terrapin eggs from killed or injured adult females. These eggs are nurtured, sometimes with the assistance of Stockton University and elsewhere, and then returned to the bays. Tim’s wife, Kimberly, is a veterinarian and their three children share a love of wildlife and environment.

Tom and Ann-Marie Glenn sought the best future for the homestead they loved so much when it came time to downsize. Many developers and real estate agents urged the family to accept huge financial offers to subdivide or otherwise build out the land into something completely different. Through the Green Acres program of the state Department of Environmental Protection, a much more modest financial compensation deal was made so the Atlantic County Parks System could take over possession and care of the property. After some time the ownership of the land, with restrictions on development, was turned over to Galloway Township. So, gradually after 2000, the house has been used for Galloway Township office space, a cultural arts center and a teaching facility. The barn continues to be the hub of a summer camp and other activities. Many bus trips sponsored by the township have emanated from the parking lot there. The recreation fields are used for football, soccer, rugby, cricket, baseball, softball, cross-country training, kite flying, picnics, family gatherings, antique car rallies and many other adventures.