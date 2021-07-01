3 'musts' for every investor

Every investor is different. That’s why I have to custom design each portfolio for each client. That said, there are universal considerations for all investors. These are all things that every investor must at least take into consideration though some may not be applicable to them in each investment account. The considerations revolve around taxes, fees and diversification. If these 3 things aren’t taken into consideration by investors, then they might find that their portfolio isn’t as good as they think it is.
Let’s start with the most overlooked one of all, taxes. Yes, we all hate the word taxes and many people go to great lengths to minimize what they owe each year in income taxes in particular. Rarely, however, do investors focus on the tax efficiency of their investments. A tax inefficient portfolio suffers what is known as “tax drag”. Tax drag is the reduction in your portfolio’s real rate of return because you had to pay a certain amount of those gains in taxes. The more tax you pay, the worse your overall return really is. An inefficient portfolio could easily cost an investor 1-3% per year in net performance. That drag, when compounded over many years could end up costing an investor an extraordinary amount of money that hey would otherwise have to spend in the future. In the case of an IRA, 401k, Roth IRA, etc. tax drag isn’t as big of a factor as it is in a non-retirement investment account, but the ultimate spend down of that account someday could be. It’s important for investors to be mindful of what investments should be held in which accounts. It may be better for some investors to keep your highest income producing assets as well as those that payout the highest distributions of dividends and capital gains in your qualified accounts such as your IRA, 401k, Roth, etc. and hold your “growth” oriented investments (ones that focus more on capital appreciation and less on dividend and interest, etc.) in your non-retirement accounts. Also considering more tax efficient investments themselves can also help to reduce tax drag effects.
Fees are another consideration of all investors. The more you pay in fees, the lower your overall return. Being mindful of all the fees you pay is very important. I frequently hear people say things like “I only pay 1% to my advisor”. While that might be true, it typically does not include the fees for the actual investments themselves, the fees for custody of your assets, or the fees for transactions within your accounts. Having a better understanding of all the fees that you pay helps you to make an educated decision about your portfolio going forward. Unlike taxes, many investors not only consider fees, sometimes they actually place too much emphasis on them. Many times excessive concern over fees can lead to less efficient portfolios, and less diversification. Looking for the cheapest mutual fund or ETF does not translate to the best portfolio option. It is always important to consider the context and environment you are in when looking at your holdings. No, index funds are not the answer to every question simply because they are cheap. There are major risks that index funds can carry that actively managed funds do not during different investment cycles, so be sure to consider the context when making those decisions.
Diversification is important to all investors as well. Like index funds performing well at certain times and not others, a lack of diversification can lead to better returns in some market environments and it can be disastrous in others. I would much rather have a more diversified portfolio that underperforms certain sectors a different times, than a highly concentrated one that runs the risk of imploding when the markets turn out of my favor. The importance of diversification isn’t just limited to your investments assets. All of your assets need to be considered including your business, etc. Relying solely on your business asset sale to be your retirement is a bad idea. Markets change and new technologies can render previously valuable business obsolete in just a few short years.
Being mindful of all 3 of these “musts” can help you to potentially have better, more efficient portfolios that may end up helping you keep a lot more of what’s yours.
