3 'musts' for every investor

Every investor is different. That’s why I have to custom design each portfolio for each client. That said, there are universal considerations for all investors. These are all things that every investor must at least take into consideration though some may not be applicable to them in each investment account. The considerations revolve around taxes, fees and diversification. If these 3 things aren’t taken into consideration by investors, then they might find that their portfolio isn’t as good as they think it is.

Let’s start with the most overlooked one of all, taxes. Yes, we all hate the word taxes and many people go to great lengths to minimize what they owe each year in income taxes in particular. Rarely, however, do investors focus on the tax efficiency of their investments. A tax inefficient portfolio suffers what is known as “tax drag”. Tax drag is the reduction in your portfolio’s real rate of return because you had to pay a certain amount of those gains in taxes. The more tax you pay, the worse your overall return really is. An inefficient portfolio could easily cost an investor 1-3% per year in net performance. That drag, when compounded over many years could end up costing an investor an extraordinary amount of money that hey would otherwise have to spend in the future. In the case of an IRA, 401k, Roth IRA, etc. tax drag isn’t as big of a factor as it is in a non-retirement investment account, but the ultimate spend down of that account someday could be. It’s important for investors to be mindful of what investments should be held in which accounts. It may be better for some investors to keep your highest income producing assets as well as those that payout the highest distributions of dividends and capital gains in your qualified accounts such as your IRA, 401k, Roth, etc. and hold your “growth” oriented investments (ones that focus more on capital appreciation and less on dividend and interest, etc.) in your non-retirement accounts. Also considering more tax efficient investments themselves can also help to reduce tax drag effects.