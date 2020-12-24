10 ideas for 2021

9. Enlist the help of professionals. When people do estate plans online or file their own taxes or manage their own investments, while they can certainly “save money,” the reality is that they often lose far more than they save simply by not being an expert in that particular field. It never hurts to get a second opinion.

10. Travel! 2020 kept us all cooped up and going stir crazy. We are social beings, and we need to interact with each other (safely of course). Not doing so can be damaging to our mental health. Once restrictions are lifted and it’s safe to travel again, consider taking time to yourself or with your family to just get away and reconnect.

I’ve never been more excited to start a new year. I appreciate everything in my life so much more than I used to. What better time to make a change to your financial situation than in a new year with a fresh start? I wish you a year of good health, happiness, and prosperity.

T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.

