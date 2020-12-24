10 ideas for 2021

Like most, I’m sure you can’t wait to see 2020 go! Since the new year is almost upon us, I thought we should revisit some ways to help start it off on the right foot, financially speaking. Start planning now so you’re ready to address some of these items come Jan. 1.
1. Create a budget and stick to it. I mentioned a few weeks ago about planning ahead for the holidays next year. This can apply to all of your finances, not just the holidays. Review your budget if you have one or create a budget. Look for ways to cut wasteful spending. Let’s face it, we all could probably use less “stuff” in our lives.
2. Start your monthly IRA or Roth IRA contributions now. Waiting until the end of the year to fund your IRA not only makes it more likely that you won’t do it, but you’ll have lost the year’s potential returns had it been invested.
3. Build your emergency fund. If there is anything 2020 has taught us, it’s that we need to be prepared for the unexpected. Having an emergency fund in place may have lessened some of the financial hardships that COVID-19 placed on many of us. Aim for enough savings to cover three to six months of expenses.
4. Stop checking your portfolio every day. Much like the political burnout we all felt from this election year, financial news fatigue can have a similar effect on our mental state. Watching it too often can cause you to make poor investment decisions or chase “hot stocks,” which rarely works well over the long term.
5. Pay off your credit cards. Just as important as having an emergency fund is not having bad debt, and credit cards are probably the worst kind. Credit cards keep people from ever reaching success in life. Start with the highest interest rate cards and work down to the lowest. Work a second job if you have to but commit to getting rid of them. Otherwise, you may never get out of a bad cycle. Financially successful people don’t have a lot of debt, not because they are successful, but rather they are successful because they avoided debt in the first place.
6. Get a check-up. I think we all took our health for granted a little before 2020. But trying to stay healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has helped shift that. Being healthy and having fewer prescriptions and illnesses can help save you a lot of money over your lifetime.
7. Rebalance your portfolio. Many investors were caught by surprise when the pandemic first hit last March. As markets fell 30% in only a few weeks, many people learned quickly that their portfolio may have been riskier than they thought. Review where you are and what your risk tolerance is with your advisor to make sure you are properly allocated.
8. Review your estate documents and your beneficiary designations. I sound like a broken record on this topic sometimes, but I have seen countless horror stories about people who never updated beneficiaries from a former spouse, deceased relative etc. Always look at these every year or two.
9. Enlist the help of professionals. When people do estate plans online or file their own taxes or manage their own investments, while they can certainly “save money,” the reality is that they often lose far more than they save simply by not being an expert in that particular field. It never hurts to get a second opinion.
10. Travel! 2020 kept us all cooped up and going stir crazy. We are social beings, and we need to interact with each other (safely of course). Not doing so can be damaging to our mental health. Once restrictions are lifted and it’s safe to travel again, consider taking time to yourself or with your family to just get away and reconnect.
I’ve never been more excited to start a new year. I appreciate everything in my life so much more than I used to. What better time to make a change to your financial situation than in a new year with a fresh start? I wish you a year of good health, happiness, and prosperity.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
