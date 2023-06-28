Lacey Township
The sophomore led the Lions with 98 goals to go with 14 assists. She added 140 ground balls and 118 draw controls. Through two seasons, she has scored 166 goals.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today