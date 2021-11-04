Zhao's touch resonates in Marvel's 'Eternals'

Though the stakes in “Eternals” are far more epic in scope, these philosophical questions about humanity are in step with the rest of Zhao’s filmography. One can almost imagine Fern from “Nomadland” as an Eternal herself, drifting among the population but never quite within it, trying to decide if life among these people is worth the effort required.

Some may argue that Zhao’s voice has been subsumed into the Marvel/Disney machine. But the more interesting take is to observe how she’s smuggled her own perspective into this big superhero movie (and it’s not just the magic hour shots, though there are plenty). As cosmic creatures debate whether or not to save the world, longing for the simpler days, it becomes quite clear that “Eternals” is a film about climate grief, and whether our little blue marble in the great big universe is worth fighting for. Ultimately, with her human-scale superheroes possessed of human-scale emotions, Zhao makes the argument that humanity, despite all its flaws and foibles, is worth saving, so we should try and save ourselves. Whether that’s a radical message or merely lip service from the corporate Disney machine, it rings resonantly nevertheless.