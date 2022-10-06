 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zach Warren

Zach Warren 2 (copy)

Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, signs autographs for fans at a Double-A Reading Fightin Phils game in April.

High school: St. Augustine Prep

Organization: Philadelphia Phillies

Who he played for: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA), Reading Fightin Phils (AA)

Minor league stats: 31 games, 1-0, 6.35 ERA, 28 1/3 innings, 29 strikeouts

Season highlight: Starting the year in Double A, the 26-year-old lefty went his first 10 outings without allowing an earned run. 

