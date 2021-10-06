 Skip to main content
Zach Warren
Zach Warren

Yankees Phillies Spring Baseball (copy)

Major-league team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: Pitcher

Years: 4

2021 stats: 39 games, 1-2, 4.34 ERA, 45 2/3 innings, 72 strikeouts between double-A Reading Fightin Phils and triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Career stats: 134 games, 5-10, 3.09, 195 1/3 innings, 292 strikeouts.

High school: St. Augustine Prep

Just the facts: He was selected in the 14th round (413 overall) of the 2017 draft by Philadelphia. 

