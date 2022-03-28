 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zach Vasser, Mainland Regional

Mainland Regional High School's Zach Vasser heads to victory in the 200 freestyle during a dual meet against St. Augustine Prep on Monday in Linwood.

The junior had the highest individual finish by an area boy or girl at the Meet of Champions, placing third in the 500 freestyle in 4:38.01. Won the 200 freestyle in 2:03.03 and the 400 freestyle in 4:15.21 (meters) in the Mustangs’ loss to St. Augustine.

