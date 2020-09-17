Eagles Washington Football

ZACH ERTZ

The Eagles tight end is involved in a contract dispute with the team and struggled against Washington. He dropped a critical fourth-down pass and finished with three catches for 18 yards.

"I'm the head football coach and so I take the high road," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "I encourage the player to try to eliminate the distractions, leave that between the agent and the club and just focus on your job."

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments